Because Taylor Swift has turned into a climate enemy

When news broke last July that Kylie Jenner had used her private jet to travel 60 kilometers, emitting a ton of carbon dioxide in just 17 minutes, social networks and public opinion have risen. Was it needed, in times of profound climate crisis? No. It took a little to raise interest around the topic and get the account Twitter @CelebJets (who monitors celebrity movements) to help clarify.

Young Jenner isn’t alone in using her jet for short hauls, rapper Drake also took an 18-minute flight from Hamilton (Ontario) to Toronto. Country music singer Kenny Chesney flew for just 20 minutes between Akron (Ohio) and Pittsburgh. Taylor Swift turned into a climate enemy when Yard (marketing company for sustainability) has published the ranking of the celebs that pollute the most. Swift once again eliminated the competition, taking first position (but no statuette coming). According to the report, his jet flew 170 times between January and July, releasing over 8,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the air: “About 1,184.8 times more than the total annual emissions produced by a person on average,” he writes. Rolling Stones. The central point, however, remains another, drawing up rankings helps us to become aware of the problem, even with irony, but what are we actually doing, or asking, to stop super-polluting short flights?

“It’s time to ban private jets, or at least tax them heavily”, He writes on Guardian columnist Akin Olla. “In recent decades, private jets have become a growing source of emissions, while providing little benefit to most humans on earth.” They are not used for medical emergencies, to save lives or for government missions; they remain confined to the dimension of “vices for a few”, especially when faced with valid alternatives and equally comfortable journeys on land vehicles (of course, only a little longer). “In all this, the working class bears the burden of daily sacrifices for the climate crisis, with the world’s very poor even forced to flee their homes. It is time to follow the egregious lifestyle of the rich and invest in public infrastructure that can fill the gaps and provide both the super rich and the masses with fast and clean transport, ”concludes Olla. The reasoning seems flawless, but one piece is still missing: who is in charge of lobbying for flights on private jets to be taxed or, rather, banned?

According to Aaron Gordon, a reporter for Vicea special mention goes to Mario Leandros, activist and founder of banprivatejets.org, to date the main platform that deals with the issue and that has created a sort of social movement around the topic. “The most privileged people should be those who begin to sacrifice themselves first – said Leandros a Vice – It is not fair to ask the poorest to give up polluting activities first if the richest do not have to give up anything“. In her spare time, the activist began attending electoral meetings near Bern, the city where she resides, putting pressure on local politicians from time to time; the answer was more or less the same: there is no point in banning them, not even discussing them too much. They are not the problem, I’m just one of many. However, Leandros remains convinced of two things: that the ruling class, especially the right-wing politicians, already know how to solve the problem, which however would damage the bad habits of a slice of their electorate, and therefore are not willing to move a finger. And yes, private jet flights are a symbol, but “Embody the immunity of the ultra-rich to crises”. Any crisis. And maybe the time has really come to send out a signal, downsizing their privileges.