Ariana Grande seizes the sighs and shows skin in a tiny outfit

Ariana Grande She looks flirty and feminine in a new action featuring a black bandeau and flowy plaid skirt.

Ariana has been quite busy, as usual. The singer recently celebrated the eighth anniversary of the release of ella My Everything de ella and has also been promoting ella rem de ella beauty brand.

But Ariana took time out of her busy schedule to share a gorgeous photo shoot in a black bandeau and a green, black and cream Prada plaid skirt.

The female skirt reached to the waist of Ariana and touched the ground while widening at the bottom. Ariana ditched her high pony for a lower one, adding a side parting. She was wearing a plaid wool and silk skirt from Prada’s Spring Summer 2022 line.

In the first photo, Ariana looked away from the camera and placed her hands behind her back. She showed off her makeup that featured lightly outlined eye movement, clean brows, and a natural glow.

Ariana then turned away from the camera to get a better look at her outfit, hairstyle, and numerous tattoos.

Ariana shared the photos with her 328 million followers and quickly received more than 2 million views for the post.

The pop star ran out of captions and let the photos do the talking.

Ariana Grande celebrates the eighth anniversary of My Everything



Ariana Grande proudly commemorated the eighth anniversary of their second album, My Everything. My Everything was released on August 25, 2014 and became an instant classic.

The album brought infectious hits to the airwaves, including Love Me Harder, Break Free, Problem and One Last Time.

She posted on her Instagram story with outtakes of her iconic album cover showing her in black lace sitting on a stool in white heels.

Ariana Grande Announces God Is A Woman Body Products



Ariana recently launched a new line of body products; vegan and cruelty-free beauty products are available exclusively at Ulta Beauty. The line is called God Is A Woman, an extension of Ariana’s fragrance of the same name.

Vegan products feature natural ingredients such as coconut and argan oil.

Ariana said: “Creating fragrances and developing products that I love and can share with my fans is a very rewarding creative process.”

Continuous: “My favorite part of my personal routine includes exfoliating with the body scrub and finishing with our moisturizing lotion or body oil. I am obsessed with this line and particularly with the scrub as it is all about nourishing and caring for your skin. I am so excited for everyone to try this collection!”