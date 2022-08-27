Apple launches the Platoon for Artists app

Platoon for Artists

Platoon is a company founded in 2016 in London by musical veterans Denzyl Feigelson And Saul Klein. The former worked with Steve Jobs on the launch of iTunes and its expansion in Europe, while the latter founded LoveFilm.

Two years later, in 2018, Apple decides to buy Platoon. At the base of this decision is the need to have the knowledge able to find new talents. For instance Platoon he discovered artists such as Billie Eilish, Stefflon Don, Jorja Smith and Isaac Dunbar.

Now 4 years after that acquisition, the company has decided to use the Platoon brand for an app dedicated to artists. In fact, the app was born Platoon for Artists.

This is an app intended essentially for emerging artists. We can consider it a management software for those who upload content to online platforms, such as Apple Music.

Artists will be able to see their catalog and understand which platforms they are distributing them to. They will also be able to see the details, complete with graphs, of the number of streams made, the trend over time and above all have a report on all revenues.

In this app you can see how much revenue each song is generating, how many streams and much more.

The Platoon for Artists app weighs 45.3 MB and is free to download from the App Store.