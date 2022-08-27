“Anyone would want Cristiano Ronaldo. Osimhen? The strong always on the market”

CASTEL VOLTURNO (Caserta) – “Anyone would like to have the jerseys of all the teams they have played for. Any coach would welcome Cristiano Ronaldo however, there is no negotiation. I talked to De Laurentiis and he told me that there is nothing true. We must remain realistic, there are a few days to go until the end of the market and I believe that there is no time for such an operation. then you have to hear Giuntoli. Osimhen? For a footballer of his level, the market is always open . You always run the risk of being distracted by the transfer market, because he is a top player. But things don’t go together. It is not an exchange between the two players, one should be bought, the other not. Here we are talking about someone who has won more Championships, scored more goals, can be anywhere on the pitch, solves things even by himself, so the problem does not exist in any way, we now have to take into consideration what we have and that. which can give us a good performance in Florence. And Osimhen has to be the protagonist“. On the eve of the trip to the Artemio Franchi in Florence, the Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti spoke at the press conference thus commenting on the combination of the Portuguese champion ex Juventus, currently in force at Manchester United, with the blue club.

Spalletti: “I’m satisfied with the Napoli transfer”

“I am satisfied with the market. Meret had two great games, we got an experienced reserve goalkeeper (Sirigued), so we’re good to go. Ndombele? He has shown that he is quite in a friendly condition, the data show. We are happy, in him the modernity of the game is visible, the anticipation of the passage, the vision of the void, it will be convenient for us. Fabian will not be very happy, in the confrontation and in the dialogue we told each other two things, about the goalkeepers the weeks go by, we look at what happens, we make evaluations. There is no reason why a player would have to wait five games before being evaluated, even five minutes in training is enough. Everything can also be evaluated in the role of goalkeeper“.

Spalletti on Fiorentina-Napoli

“The difficulties are many. Fiorentina is now part of the condominium we have often talked about. Italian showed that he was able to do his job perfectly, last year they always put us in trouble and even won, they are a team that has a physical impact, that comes on you, so it is essential for us to move the ball to create spaces to take advantage of it. The teams that do this, however, have physicality, this way of coming to mark you that becomes difficult for the speed of the game to grab the spaces. My team seems to me in good condition, like Fiorentina. My memory of Florence is a heartbreaker stuff every time I think about it, I always went to see Fiorentina cornering with friends with flags, as a child I was a fan of Fiorentina, I have many friends in Florence, even the one who fixes my bikes and makes fun of me for games. He was happy to have taken the championship away from us (laughs, ed). It will be exciting for me to enter there and find Ciccio Rialti in the press room, everything will be beautiful“.

Spalletti: “Last year Napoli allowed themselves some distractions”

“I expect the same attitude of impact, improvements compared to what we have seen regarding the physical impact, you can look at some lightness filled by the impetus, by the player’s decision. There are more risks in this current football, the ball is fanned more from one side to the other, from the team I expect to review things I have already seen, if they can be brought back in subsequent games it is always an advantage. Building brains that think and then create no distractions at all. We allowed ourselves some distractions last year which then cost us the result, the game was developed for large stretches in a correct way, we paid for an episode, we have to stay on in these races, with certain players even more. It will be the detail that makes the difference“.