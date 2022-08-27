Anti-Covid medicine arrives in Coahuila for older adults

By Diane Rodriguez

Saltillo, Coah.- A shipment of 1,500 doses of Paxlovid arrived in Coahuila, a Pfizer treatment in tablets that will be used in patients suspected or initially diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Roberto Bernal Gómez, Secretary of Health, explained that the drug will only be used for adults over 65 years of age and immunocompromised patients who are not hospitalized.

“The first five days of the disease should be used, once they are proven or highly suspicious, I insist, it is not for everyone, but it is already a very useful tool that we already have in Coahuila,” explained Bernal Gómez, specifying that this treatment It has been proven that it is 98% effective in preventing the coronavirus from getting worse.

Paxlovid is used for a period of five days and may interact with other drugs to treat coronavirus, however, medical supervision is necessary.

“There is going to be a very tight control, Mexico asks us for platform control, that patients meet the requirements for this, that they are over 65 years of age and that they have immunocompromise and each patient is going to register on that platform, but I have the medicines at my disposal, ”explained the Secretary of Health.

Bernal Gómez added that the distribution of Paxlovid to the eight health jurisdictions of the state will begin immediately, so that patients who meet the requirements can receive this treatment against Covid-19, which will have no cost.