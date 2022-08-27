Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto star in WeCrashed, a new Apple TV+ miniseries, which already has a premiere date

MADRID, Jan 19. (CultureLeisure) –

AppleTV+ released the trailer for ‘WeCrashed’a new miniseries based on the successful Wondery podcast ‘WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork’ by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello. Starring Jared Leto Y Anne Hathawayits first three episodes will hit the platform on March 18.

Leto and Hathaway, Oscar winners for ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ and ‘Les Miserables’, respectively, lead this fiction based on real events that narrates an unexpected love story. WeWork went from being a single coworking space to a global brand worth $47 billion in less than a decade. However, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?

Along with Leto and Hathaway, the series also stars Kyle Marvin, América Ferrera and OT Fagbenle. Created by their own Eisenberg (‘Little America’, ‘Good Boys’) and Crevello (‘The Long Dark’), who also serve as writers, executive producers and showrunners.

Directed by John Requa Y Glenn Ficarra (‘This Is Us’, ‘Crazy Stupid Love’), who are also listed as executive producers, just like leto and hathaway, who produce the fiction in addition to starring in it. After the release of the first three chapters, Apple TV + will share each new episode every Friday weekly until the end of the season on April 22.