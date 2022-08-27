Angelina Jolie «In nature I feel at peace»

The unpleasant habit in which the

videoconferences through Zoom it is a little less so when it allows Angelina Jolie to miraculously appear on the screen of an old computer, with her luminous face, her

Californian smile and her black tank top.

The actress is in Los Angeles and, to reduce her carbon footprint,

does not take the plane except for strategic tripssuch as his visit to Ukraine in May, as

UNHCR ambassador, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. “I have been

Witness the resilience and unimaginable strength of those people, who not only survive war but defend those around them.

a long time ago

the cinema ceased to be enough to fill life of this Hollywood star and filmmaker who now devotes most of his time to

human rights activism and the tireless visit to war zones.

At 47 years old, Jolie intrigues, fascinates and perhaps confuses, but

no one can question the sincerity and coherence of your commitmenteither to inspect in first person the

refugee campstake the floor in the

Davos Forum or face the

international institutions.

An agitator of consciences, the actress is also

Guerlain Ambassadorwho has named her godmother of an avant-garde agricultural entrepreneurship project,

Women for the bees, which trains and supports beekeepers from all over the world. It is at stake

biodiversityof course, but above all the

autonomy of women in the most disadvantaged regions.

Thanks to the project, for example,

installed beehives in Cambodiawhich is not only Jolie’s second homeland and the country where she resides part-time, but also home to her

maddox jolie pitt foundationwhich works to preserve the environment and improve the conditions of rural communities.

Angolina Jolie, ambassador of Guerlain

Women for the Bees focuses on women, who are often the

main economic victims of crises and conflicts worldwide. It is a question of inequality: generally, as soon as a conflict arises, they are

the first to suffer the consequences. In many parts of the world they do not have the support and freedoms they should have.

It is evident the need to

put that injustice on the tablebut perhaps there are also more subtle ways to remedy it, such as the type of initiatives that Women for the Bees undertake, which can

have a snowball effect and benefit their communities globally. Providing women with skills for business and commerce is a way of making them more autonomous, because

allows them to establish their own networks.

Woman today. What does the word sorority mean to you?

Angelina Jolie. women who

they support each other, that they respect and encourage each other. Women helping each other. United we are stronger.

Cambodia is like his second homeland. How is the situation of women there today?

I have been working in Cambodia for about 20 years, where our foundation provides

access to healthcare and education for some 20,000 people. In addition, we are championing the

fight against deforestation. And I speak in the plural because, although I promoted the project, it is developed at a local level.

It is the Cambodians who are in charge of carrying it out; young and old women

work hand in hand with men. It is necessary not only to help women, but also

strengthen the ties that bind them to men. To better collaborate, we must stay united.

Angelian Jolie ambassador of the “Women for Bees” project /



Lachlan Bailey Courtesy of Guerlain



Do you think it is necessary to educate children in a different way for women to achieve equality?

I am a great defender of the expression

“all together”. Educating children about equality issues is more necessary in those countries or cultures where there are deficiencies in that aspect. It seems incredible that, in certain parts of the world,

women continue to be cruelly deprived of education and their freedoms.

In any case, the issue of education transcends

geographical or cultural divisions, is decisive in all communities and families, both in your house and in mine. I, for example, have

three boys and three girlsAnd every day I discover

new facets in each of them. My intention is that

everyone find their place in the worldwhatever their sex, and that they grow up without restricting the freedom of others.

He lives part of the year in Cambodia and also has Cambodian nationality. Why did she decide to do it?

None of my six children were born in the United States.. My twins did it in France, my daughter was born in Ethiopia, my children are Vietnamese and Cambodian, and Shiloh opened her eyes in Namibia. Wear

several countries in the heartespecially those related to the

birth and cultural heritage of my children. But I must say that

Cambodia is the first country with which I established a very close connection.

I lived there and met its people. And there I became aware of the

refugee drama. During my childhood, we hardly talked about the displacement of populations; I don’t remember that at school, in history class, they paid much attention to it. When

I visited Cambodia for the first time, in 2000I realized, to my surprise, that

I knew almost nothing about that country. That trip meant a profound awareness of what had happened in the past and of the drama of the refugees.

Angelina Jolie is the mother of three boys and three girls.

The place where I built my house had been a

Khmer Rouge stronghold; there was only one bunker left and the ground was strewn with mines. None of it resembled what I had been taught during my adolescence, in the United States, and

it allowed me to open my eyes and ask myself questions. I love the people of Cambodia with all my heart. After all, my eldest son,

Maddox, he was the one who made me a mother. That says everything.

In addition to your political commitment, you have a very close bond with nature. What does it give you?

In nature I feel at peace. Being surrounded by her makes me feel wild, but also very human. As I have often seen,

the lack of connection with nature makes us feel lost.

How did you develop your environmental awareness?

I didn’t grow up in a green environment, though

my mother was aware of some problems: he often spoke about the dangerous situation of the

virgin jungles, an issue that is still current, unfortunately. My commitment was forged during

my first trips to cambodia. I was first concerned about

human needsnamely,

schools and hospitals.

I bought a piece of land

I cleared it and built my headquarters there. It was very rewarding to clean

mine land and build schoolsbut that also meant having to

cut down trees and keep tigers away from their environment. Then I understood that we had to think differently, more globally; understand that

any seemingly innocuous gesture can have a devastating effect on the environment and act accordingly.

Angelina Jolie is a strong fighter for women’s rights. /



Lachlan Bailey Courtesy of Guerlain



It is important to try to bring all the communities, the

poachers and forest workers, those who protect the forest and those who build hospitals. It is important to do pedagogy, but I am convinced that

nature and human beings can work very well as a team.

As a mother, do you now instill these ideas and values ​​in your children?

I think the new generation is

more aware and prepared than we were when we were his age. It is easy

worry about the futureespecially when verifying the ineffectiveness of the laws or the slowness of political measures when it comes to changing things.

I do my best to

educating young people from a global perspective, which includes the environment. Even

I co-wrote a book on the subject, in which the rights of children and adolescents are discussed. As for my children, I try hard not to be heavy

insisting on the importance of caring for nature.

Angelina Jolie is a lover from Cambodia where she set up her headquarters. /



Lachlan Bailey Courtesy of Guerlain



I prefer

guide them as they make their own decisions as they grow, encouraging them to make friends from other cultures and to live and feel

as many emotions and experiences as possible. I believe that understanding, respect and open-mindedness towards others are ideas that they have internalized.

What sustainable customs does your family have?

My main concern is

n human and refugee rights. I do not pretend to be a perfect example in home ecology, although I strive to improve it. Before, for example, I traveled a lot by plane and I loved doing it. But it ended. Now

I only take purpose flights, necessary, useful and justified flights.

What word would you use to define yourself? Ecologist? Humanist?

Humanistic, of course, but

above all internationalist. I believe that all the people of the world should unite to respect and help each other more.

“You have to understand that any gesture can have a devastating effect on the environment”



THE BEE SUPERSTAR



In collaboration with

UNESCO and the Guerlain houseof which she has been an ambassador since 2016, Angelina Jolie is

Godmother of Women for the Beesa program of

female beekeeping entrepreneurship on a large scale, the purpose of which is

build, before 2025, 2,500 hives in 25 areas declared Biosphere Reserves and the repopulation of 125 million bees.

Beyond their crucial importance for biodiversity – bees contribute to

the pollination of 90% of the wild flowers on the planet-, this initiative will allow

50 women from around the world learn the basics of beekeeping, with the socioeconomic challenges that this implies. In some regions, the promise of employment for them can, in turn, be extended to others, in a virtuous circle based on

development of local biodiversity and transmission of knowledge.

The bee is one of the

Guerlain symbols since 1828 and has adorned the containers of some of its perfumes since 1853. For 15 years, the

conservation of these insectsessential living heritage, is a

primary objective of the perfume house. (guerlain.com).