Angelina Jolie denounces the FBI to reopen the case of assault on a private jet against Brad Pitt

The actress has initiated legal proceedings against the police force, which investigated a brawl on a private plane between the two performers. The events were the trigger for her divorce, but the FBI and the prosecutor decided not to file charges against the actor.

September 14, 2016, Brad Pitt travels on a private jet in the company of Angelina Jolie and their six children from France to Los Angeles. A journey in which, according to Jolie’s version compiled by an FBI agent, Pitt “grabbed her by the head”, shook her and “pushed her against the bathroom wall” during a rage that lasted about 90 minutes.

According to the narration of the events that the actress made to the federal agents, and revealed by Rolling Stone magazine, the attitude of the interpreter Seven scared the minors and one of them insulted him.

Then, Pitt faced his son “as if he were going to attack him,” the paperwork states. Seeing the reaction of her husband, Jolie “jumped up” and put her arms around her husband’s neck “in a killer position” to which Pitt decided to push himself backwards, projecting his wife against the seats and causing injuries to his shoulder and neck, according to what Jolie told federal investigators.

Likewise, the actress explained that Pitt spent the flight consuming alcoholic beverages and that he “sprayed the blanket under which she had sheltered with beer.” In short, Jolie assured that during the flight she felt “scared” and “like a hostage”.

An investigation in which it is collected as both parties involved in the altercation claimed to have suffered injuries as a result of the confrontation. In Jolie’s case, “an abrasive-type wound on her right hand.” For her part, Pitt spoke of “a scratch” that “could come from the thug.”

According to the FBI report, the fact that both parties presented injuries, added to Jolie’s doubts to carry out the process, caused both the agent in charge of the investigation and the prosecution to choose not to file charges against the actor.

Why did this alleged case of gender-based violence between two celebrities end up in the hands of the FBI? Under US law, assaults aboard an airplane are considered a federal crime. whose investigations correspond to the FBI.

Although the investigation came to nothing, the episode caused that days after the incident, began a divorce process between the two that concluded in the year 2019. However, the legal battle between both parties for child custody is still open and it is outlined as the underlying reason why Jolie has decided to denounce the FBI.

The custody agreement for your offspring must go to private court. A popular choice among wealthy and famous Americans seeking to safeguard details about their privacy that would otherwise come to light during a public proceeding.

However, in 2020 Jolie challenged the private judge, assuring that he had too close a relationship with Pitt’s lawyer and the six children in common became primarily in their custody until a new resolution of the litigation can be found.

A custody that Jolie would seek to maintain at all costs and that would have led her to initiate the aforementioned parallel judicial process against the FBI and the Justice Department, which was made public this week. However, the documents are heavily censored – Pitt appears identified as John Doe and Jolie as Jane Doe (generic names used in the US for name and woman) – but various US media have confirmed their authenticity by comparing them with the uncensored version.

In her complaint, Jolie demands that the FBI give her the complete documentation of the case in order to “provide their children with the necessary care and medical attention” so that they receive “the care and psychological support with which to face the damage suffered” as a result of the altercation on the plane.

Likewise, I would also be looking for an explanation about why Brad Pitt was not arrested and prosecuted for these events.

Some facts that, according to the magazine People, sources close to Pitt interpret as “an attempt to relive a painful episode that was resolved six years ago with the goal of inflicting maximum damage on it.” However, the interpreter would be having a “positive attitude” towards Jolie’s judicial resources and hopes to “have the best possible relationship with her children”, although she admits that “it is complicated”.