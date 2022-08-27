An amazing collaboration! Destiny 2 is coming to Fortnite and Fall guys





Get ready for an epic collaboration! The triad of most popular free-to-play games in the gaming world come together to bring us crossover content, of course we are talking about Destiny 2, Fortnite and Fall Guys. Whether you’re more into bean racing now with 3 ward classes, or maybe you prefer Destiny 2 content in Fortnite or a new set of Destiny 2 emblems, it’s up to you.

Epic First Experiences

Bungie and Epic ventured into uncharted territory. Destiny 2 does not have characters that come from other games. And on the Epic side, even though they have a wide variety of faces in their universe, none of his original Fortnite outfits had appeared in another game…until now.

“When we first started talking about what was coming to Fortnite Destiny 2, we knew we wanted them to be iconic, recognizable outfits that players would really like. We put together a short list and presented it to Epic, and they already had the same thing in mind.” Joss Price, director of strategic collaboration at Bungie.

The list included Drift, Black Knight, Oblivion

Since the Epic and Bungie teams are huge fans of each other. It is not surprising that they have agreed on the choice of costumes. It was very easy to imagine the elegant Oblivion suit as Hunter in Drift’s case. It was not only because his long coat created a silhouette similar to that of sorcerers, but also because he is imbued with magic. Black Knight as a Titan was an easy choice.

A home in Destiny

In worlds that already have a long history, it’s sometimes hard to identify what makes something blend in well with what’s already there, or stand out as being out of place. Luckily, both Destiny 2 and Fortnite have had regular updates for years. So the teams on both games are experts at identifying how to seamlessly incorporate new content into their universes.

Justin Dazet, Destiny 2 Trade Lead, spoke excitedly about Bungie’s artist team: “Our artists have an incredible talent for taking something that might seem off on paper and approaching it in ways we couldn’t have imagined. Our artistic foundations are very important and I think that can be seen in the consistency of the content that we release. Our goal is for fantasy to always be alive”.

There is not just one way to be a guardian. And although they can be seen in many ways and have a myriad of different styles (#ThreadsOfLight). We have the same respect for the Destiny universe as the community and we can sense when something is off.

We also have the same passion as the community when it comes to playing with non-canon items, because we are fans of the game first and foremost. Our goal is to achieve a balance that allows us to exercise our creativity in new ways while at the same time polishing it until everything fits together.

Recalls Price: “One of the guidelines was that it be ‘truly Destiny 2 and unmistakably Fortnite.’ We were combining two universes and we knew that being true to both was possible, or we wouldn’t have tried.”

Arrival at Fortnite

When we ventured the other way (perhaps on a Battle Bus), we encountered 3 iconic Destiny 2 characters: Titan Vanguard, Commander Zavala; the Warlock Vanguard, Ikora Rey, and the Exo Stranger, a time traveler.

“Just like us, Epic has very clear ideas about their design principles and how things should fit into their game. Being fans of Destiny 2 made it easy to stay true to what makes our characters special. It was as if we were speaking the same language.” Bungie art lead Josh Deeb

The teams identified characteristics that made each character immediately recognizable and worked hard to preserve them:

Zavala’s glowing eyes, a characteristic of the Awoken race.

Ikora’s facial expressions, a trait of the Warlock’s intimidating and studious personality.

The robotic elements of the Exo Stranger, which distinguish her from her 2 organic matter friends.

PWR joins the squad

In addition to the 3 Destiny 2 characters coming to Fortnite for the first time, Epic also collaborated with the PWR creation team to create a full Destiny 2 Fortnite map.

“Javelina-4 is one of the most iconic and popular maps, and we were able to adapt it very easily. Members of the PWR team are huge fans of Destiny and tested the map thoroughly until it achieved balanced fidelity to both games.” Price said

“As longtime Bungie fans and avid Destiny 2 and Fortnite players, the opportunity to work with such talented teams was incredible. Bringing both games to life in one experience was difficult, but we did it thanks to the passion of everyone involved. This project is the one we’ve tested the most to date, and while that process is invaluable because it allows for tweaking to express the essence of both games, I think everyone was having a lot of fun playing it. We are very proud of what we created together and can’t wait for players to try it out in Fortnite.” Creative Director of Game Development at PWR Boomer Gurney.

Dima Goryainov, Concept Art Lead for the Destiny Universe, spoke about one of PWR’s toughest challenges in recreating Javelin-4. “PWR did an excellent job of finding very creative ways to use the existing Fortnite content library and creative tools to make the aesthetic very similar to Destiny 2. Parts of the map look almost identical to the Javelin map- 4 original, and even for things as specific as the rocket, they used enough look-alike parts to recreate the overall aesthetic. They hit the mark right there in terms of visual design, density of detail and lighting.”

Raise the cuteness level to 100

Mediatonic joined the party to add a little more chaos to the crossover, but did so in as soft a way as a pillow fight. Fall Guys developers Mediatonic are professionals and have already flawlessly added new characters to their universe multiple times. But, for us, this was uncharted territory. We’d never seen Destiny’s 3 classes represented as runaway beans (most hadn’t even considered it), but when we saw how Mediatonic created the lovable characters from the concept art, it wasn’t too hard for us to approve. You just have to see this to understand:

And as if that weren’t enough, Katie Lennox, director of consumer products at Bungie, mentioned something that both teams are working on: “I can’t say much right now, but we are very excited because we are working with our friends from Fall Guys to create more content for players, which we will reveal later.

Fortnite, Fall guys, Destiny 2: Shared love for gaming

In hindsight, this collaboration was obvious. There are many crossovers between the communities; those who play Fortnite end up liking Destiny and vice versa. In fact, it was easy to find examples of that within our own studios. Here at Bungie, Dazet can’t start his days without a game of Fall Guys. Destiny 2 Game Director Joe Blackburn loves playing Fortnite with his family, and Epic Chief Creative Director Donald Mustard said that Destiny 2 is one of his favorite games.

When you combine being a fan with passion and creativity, the results are wonderful. The incredible content that both communities produce is one example of this. We managed to find that magical combination throughout this collaboration.

“Even though this was the first time we played a match with a collaborative team, it felt like we were playing a world championship. And, at the risk of stretching the analogy: when working on games, it feels like playing in a league of the same sport. So it’s natural for some people to feel that it’s a hyper-competitive environment, but it’s quite the opposite. We are all fans of playing the game, so to speak, and to be able to associate in this way is extremely fun.” Deeb said

So when you’re getting ready to head into a Nightfall in the Black Knight skin, deliver a padded savage swing, or exit the Battle Bu with iconic Sparrows and sword-like Pickaxes in hand, feel like you’re part of the hundreds of fans who they made it happen. We hope you enjoy playing what we create as much as we enjoy creating it.

PlayStation owners who link their account will be able to unlock a new set of Destiny 2 emblems coming out on September 1. Destiny 2 content is now available in Fortnite. Fortnite-themed armor skins are now available in Destiny 2. Guardian outfits will be available in Fall Guys starting September 17.

We look forward to many more collaborations from Destiny 2, Fortnite and Fall Guys, because they are games that are still alive for much longer. If you don’t want to miss out on more news from the gaming world, stay tuned to our site geekzilla.tech.



