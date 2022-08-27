Amazon gives away two great games from The Lord of the Rings and Assassin’s Creed, and a superclassic scripted by Spielberg | Gaming

September is just around the corner, and with the new month comes new free games on Prime Gaming.

The Amazon Prime subscription has recently gone up in price brutally, so it seems that Amazon wants to compensate for it by raising the level of the games he gives awayvia Prime Gaming.

These free games you keep them forever, even if you stop being a Prime subscriber. And remember that you can get a free Amazon Prime account for one month. So it is possible to get them completely free.

The best of all is Assassin’s Creed: Originspossibly the best chapter of the entire saga, an open world set in Ancient Egypt, with an absolutely spectacular historical recreation.

To celebrate the premiere of the highly anticipated series The Rings of Power on September 2, Prime Gaming Gives Away Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Editiona brutal RPG and fighting title set in the darkest settings and characters of Middle-earth.

The third jewel of the collection is The Diga fairly old graphic adventure, from 1995, but which belongs to the golden age of LucasArts, and has a script written by Steven Spielberg himself.

The rest of the games that Prime Gaming gives away in September are Soccer Manager 2022a strategy game where you become a soccer coach, We. The Revolution, Castle on the Coast, Word of the Law: Death Mask Collector’s Edition and Defend the Rook. You can see them all in this video:

All these titles will be available from September 1st at PrimeGaming.

You still have a few days left to claim the August free games, if you haven’t already. Among them are Starcraft Remastered, Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders, Beasts of Maravilla Island, Recompile, ScourgeBringer, and Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises.