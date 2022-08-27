all about season 2

The 50 shortest celebrities: they measure less than 1.60

Since the Kardashian-Jenner ‘klan’ announced that it was ending ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’We never imagined what would come next: the Kim-Kanye breakup, Travis appearing in Kourtney’s life, or Kylie and Khloé having a second baby are just a few examples of how the lives of the entire family have changed. It was not long since a “show” ended and they confirmed that there would be another: ‘The Kardashians’, plainly, it was the title, and Hulu the platform where it could be seen (in Spain, Disney +). And look how time passes that, having aired its first season, there is already a second one about to be released.

Aha, just yesterday the trailer for the new ‘season’ was published and it already appears in it when it premieres and some ‘salseos’ can be seen. Among them, how Kourtney and Travis will continue in their dynamic of being explicit in front of people, how they will attend various parties and have events and actions. We did not expect less, that is so.

THE FIRST TRAILER AND THE RELEASE DATE OF ‘THE KARDASHIANS’

If you can’t wait any longer (you’re not alone, the Kardashians are the best pastime and don’t let anyone take away your illusions), here is the first ‘teaser’ and the release date: next september 22both in the United States and internationally.

Now, several questions arise to feed the ‘hype’: will the breakup of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson appear in this season? Will we know the name of Kylie Jenner’s second child? Will we know the face of Khloé’s second baby?

Too many questions for which we will have to wait a little longer. Anyway.