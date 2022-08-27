Alfonso Durazo proposes to change the name of the Sonora Stadium; this is his proposal | News from Mexico

HERMOSILLO, Mexico-. The Sonora Stadium baseball has been the home of Naranjeros de Hermosillo since the 2013-14 season of Mexican Pacific Leaguebut Alfonso Durazothe governor of the state, proposed rename it.

Within the framework of the inauguration of the Under 15 Baseball World Cup, Alfonso Durazo He commented that he would like the property to bear the name of “Fernando Valenzuela Stadium“, What tribute to the legendary former Sonoran pitcher.

“First of all, tell visiting teams that it’s a honor receive them here in our land. it belongs to us to guarantee that your stay in our stateduring the celebration of this event, it takes place in the best possible conditions, and we are going to guarantee it”

“We welcome them with open arms in these extraordinary facilities, called Estadio Sonora, but personally I would like it to be called Fernando Valenzuela; Fernando Valenzuela Stadiumif the fans of Sonora approve it”, proposed Alfonso Durazo.

The Sonora Stadium has always had this name

Since the Sonora Stadium was inaugurated in Caribbean Series 2013the property has borne the same name, named after the government of the six-year term in turn, headed by William Parents.