Actors who could star in a remake of Breaking Bad

In 2008, Vince Gilligan brought to the world one of the best series in the history of television breaking bad. Starring Aaron Paul and Walter White, showed us a very capable man whom life had punished on repeated occasions. Scammed by his partners, a teacher at a school where no student was interested in his knowledge, with financial problems and a terminal cancer diagnosis, he turned to the world of drug trafficking where he built an empire. What would happen if we rethought this production with other actors?

+The ideal cast for the remake of Breaking Bad

8Walter White

It is very difficult to imagine this character without thinking of someone other than Bryan Cranston. However, why not play around a bit and propose to Steve Carell as a possible candidate to star in the remake. In the same way that Cranstonwas associated with the world of comedy for a long time, but with The Morning Show showed that the drama also suits him. Can you imagine him saying “I am the danger”?

7Jesse Pinkman

When Aaron Paul was hired to star breaking bad beside Bryan Cranston, the original plan was that he would only be part of the show for one season and end up dying. However, what he did was so good that his character lived on and became a pivot of the production, giving us an emblematic character. Who could replace him? Angus Cloud showed that he understands very well how the world of drugs works in euphoria and would be an ideal hire.

6-Hank Schrader

Although many detested him for being the antithesis of Walter White, Hank Schrader was one of the most complex characters in the show, who had his big moment with all the rehabilitation after being attacked by the moncada cousins and he was the one who discovered the true identity of his brother-in-law. Someone who could emulate him in both the dramatic and the more histrionic aspects of him could be Benicio, the bull.

5 – Saul Goodman

Since we are talking about histrionics, it is time to mention the character who has just finished his spin-off. Saul Goodman appeared towards the end of the second installment and became a key partner for Walter White. Just as with Bryan Cranstonit is difficult to think of him played by another actor who is not Bob Odenkirk. But what if we add to Sam Rockwell in the equation?

4 – Tuco Salamanca

Until the real drug cartel leaders showed up, Tuco Salamanca he seemed like a being no one would want to cross paths with. Raymond Cruz gave us a totally crazy character who also had his cameo in Better Call Saul. An actor who could do a similar job could be felix soliswhom we recently saw as Omar Navarro in Ozarks.

3 – Gustavo Fring

Interpreted by Giancarlo Espositobecame one of the most remembered antagonists in the history of television, to the point that almost everything this actor does is immediately compared to his role in breaking bad. Javier Bardem could be an excellent addition to this remake of breaking badand he’s already shown us in roles like No Country For The Weak that he’s capable of becoming a sociopath.

2 – Mike Ehrmantraut

Another of the most beloved characters in the series, about whom we learned more in Better Call Saul and that it even deserves its own spin-off. Jonathan Banks became endearing to Mikebut it would also be a lot of fun to see Nicolas Cage become this famous “fixer”as the henchmen of the mobsters who are in charge of solving problems, erasing evidence and collecting debts are usually called.

1- Todd

a complete unknown Jesse Plemons He was chosen to give one of the darkest interpretations of the entire series. A sociopath out of touch with reality who became completely hateable. Skylar Gaertnerwhom we saw in Daredevil Y Ozarkscould be an ideal actor to bring to life the person responsible for ruining the life of Jesse Pinkman.