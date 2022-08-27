Actor Leonardo Di Caprio congratulated Argentina • Diario Democracia

In an act that is not so surprising, since his actions have to do with the environmental Protectionthe actor Leonardo DiCaprio congratulated our country for the creation of the Ansenuza National Park in the province of Córdobain announcement made via a Facebook posthighlighted the work of the Ministry of the Environment and various NGOs to protect “a wild area of ​​global importance.”

“Recently, the Argentine Congress officially created the Ansenuza National Park and Reserve. Now, the Laguna de Mar Chiquita and the Rio Dulce wetlands, which are located in a Key Area for Biodiversity and a wilderness area of ​​global importance, will be protected in perpetuity,” he celebrated.

DiCaprio noted that this will preserve “its rich wildlife, which includes an extraordinary abundance of flamingos and other waterfowl. This important step will not only help nature, but also strengthen regional economies by boosting tourism in the park and surrounding areas,” he added.

“The Ansenuza National Park was the result of collaboration between local communities, the Government of Córdoba, National Parks of Argentina, the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development of the Argentine Nation, the Senate of the Argentine Nation, Aves Argentinas, The Wyss Foundation, Natura Argentina and Re:wild,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Environment, Juan Cabandié, echoed the publication through his Twitter account. “Thank you, Leonardo DiCaprio, for supporting the creation of these new protected areas in Argentina. These national parks are located in key places in the world for the care and conservation of biodiversity,” he assured.

Ansenuza National Park

It should be noted that the creation of the Ansenuza National Park was approved by Congress on June 30, 2022. It is the 41st protected area under this category and the third in the province of Córdoba and has a total area of ​​661,416 hectares.

The park includes the Laguna de Mar Chiquita or Mar de Ansenuza, the largest salt lake in South America and the fifth largest in the world. Together with the Bañados del Río Dulce, they make up a huge wetland, considered of international importance and key to the conservation of biodiversity.