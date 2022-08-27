4 Ways to Remove Watermarks on Your Car Windshield

In terms of aesthetics, all glass must always be clean. But for safety, it is very important to have at least more than half visibility in the windshield, rearview mirror and driver and passenger windows.

Water stains on car windows They can affect the appearance of your car and impair good visibility when driving. Besides that cleaning them can be a headache.

That’s why, Here we tell you two effective ways to remove water marks on your car windshield.

1.- Water stain remover product

Best Water Spot Remover One way to remove water spots from your car windows is to get a water spot remover like glass polish.

Here are three of the best products currently on the market:

– Griot’s Garage Glass Polish uses a careful cocktail of acids and oxides to get rid of just about any water stain you can find on your glass. It’s the brand that the “serious” car guys and gals trust, so if that’s your thing, it’s hard to beat Griot.

– Chemical Guys HD Water Spot Remover, which is also a well respected brand and seems to provide a similar result. It even waxes the surface to prevent future water stain problems.

– Duragloss 755 proves to be just as effective as the others, but may cost a bit more. What it does do is simultaneously clean and lubricate the glass surface to help prevent future smearing, squeaking wipers and extend the life of your wiper blades.

2.-WD-40

WD-40 will work great for removing water spots on almost any type of glass surface.

– Spray WD-40 on a towel.

– Then rub as hard as you can on that part of the glass with the water stains.

– Let it sit for a minute or two.

– Clean it with a dry microfiber, a plate or a paper towel.

