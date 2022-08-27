4 common scams when it comes to changing your car’s oil

All cars with internal combustion engines need lubricant so that they can work properly and this in turn nneeds to be replaced at the recommended times. This ensures that the metal parts are well lubricated and there is no premature wear.

Do oil change in your car, it is not a difficult task and many owners decide to do it on their own. However, there is also the option of sending the car to the garage to have the engine oil replaced.

Unfortunately, putting the car in other people’s hands can backfire. Many workshops or mechanics are not so honest and They have no problem taking advantage of unsuspecting customers.

That’s why, Here we tell you four common scams when it comes to changing your car’s oil.

1.- Come back in 3,000 miles

This is perhaps the most common and subtle sales tactic used by fast lube shops. Modern fully synthetic oils can run anywhere from 6 to 10,000 miles, some even lasting up to 15,000 miles depending on the vehicle, oil formula, and driving conditions.

Even many conventional oils can last 5,000 miles or more under normal driving conditions.

Always refer to your vehicle’s owner’s manual to find the manufacturer’s recommended oil change interval and use that as a rough guide.

2.- The additional sale

When you go in for an oil change, most shops will also do a quick vehicle inspection. They will check everything from your headlights and turn signals to your air filter and various vehicle fluids, such as transmission fluid and brake fluid.

While this can be very helpful in revealing a blown bulb or nuisance leak that went unnoticed, some shops will try to convince you to let them service it much sooner than necessary. The best way to prevent this is to keep an accurate record of the maintenance performed on each of your vehicles and know when the manufacturer recommends performing each task.

3.- Treat you badly

If a store starts talking to you like you’re stupid, walk away. A good shop understands that not everyone is mechanically inclined or even interested in cars and will meet customers wherever they are.

If you’ve politely asked why a job is necessary and they stiffen or respond defensively, that could be a sign that they’re trying to take advantage of your lack of knowledge. There are plenty of other places to get your oil changed, so don’t hesitate to take your business elsewhere.

4.- Not doing the work

We all like to believe that this is rare, but unfortunately it happens. When you go to change the oil, chances are you won’t be in the bay watching the technician do the job.

Most shops have integrity and actually do the work they charge you for, but to prevent this from happening, always check the dipstick to make sure the oil looks new and the proper oil level has been added before driving.

