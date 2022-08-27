12 celebrities who have insured parts of their body with a millionaire policy

The world of entertainment brings more surprises every day, because surprising details of the private lives of the most famous actors, singers and athletes in the world are known daily, some of them live like gods and their lives are full of controversies and eccentricities, which They leave more than one with their mouths open.

Several stars decided to pay a millionaire policy to insure some parts of their body, perhaps with those that have made them known.

It is worth mentioning that, once they have paid for their insurance, celebrities can breathe easy, because if an accident occurs in which the part of their body they insured is compromised, they will not have to worry about money, since the astronomical figure they would receive can meet your most exotic whims.

Celebrities who have insured parts of their body

The soccer star followed in the footsteps of his English colleague David Beckham and decided to insure his legs for $144 million. The Portuguese decided to safeguard his legs, who are the protagonists of his talent on the pitch.

The famous ´Pretty Woman´, winner of the Oscar in 2001, in the category of Best Actress for her leading role in Erin Brockovichdecided to pay insurance for his smile, valued at more than 30 million dollars.

Julia Roberts policy it covers since any damage to your teeth to more serious cases, such as lip cancer.

The second of the Kardashian sisters decided to insure her buttocks with a policy that exceeds 10 million dollars. Pete Davidson’s ex has a derriere much admired, which is also very expensive.

4.Rihanna

The interpreter of Diamonds decided to pay a million dollar policy to insure his legs. The artist, originally from Barbados, is clear that if she wants to continue seducing her audience, she needs to have perfect legs.

5. Iker Casillas

The Spanish athlete made the decision to insure his hands worth 7.5 million euros. He did it in 2007, when he was the goalkeeper for Real Madrid and the Spanish soccer team.

6. Angelina Jolie

The actress, model, director, screenwriter and women’s rights activist is considered one of the most beautiful and sexiest women in the world. The artist, who is 47 years old today, made the decision to take care, through an insurance policy, of her lips, considered the most attractive in the world. It is said that she insured them for approximately 30 million dollars.

7. Fernando Alonso

In 2010, the Formula One driver received a very special gift: a major Spanish bank gave him a life insurance policy with special coverage for his thumbs. The protection of the Asturian’s fingers cost the company 10 million euros.

8. Dolly Parton

The 74-year-old queen of country, who has 42 record works to her credit, and was also noted for her work in the cinema, was considered from the beginning as one of the most sensual figures in the world of entertainment. More than 30 years ago, she insured her massive breasts for $500,000, a figure that, at the time, was exorbitant. Some media said, years later, that Parton decided to sign a new policy, for which she would have paid about 3.8 million dollars.

9.Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen, better known as Bruce Springsteen, ´The Boss´, is one of the most important exponents of world rock. Born in the USA. released in 1984, it is one of the most successful of his career. The New Jersey singer, famous for his baritone voice, decided to insure his vocal cords for close to $6 million.

10. Daniel Craig

The British actor, famous for playing the famous James Bond in Royal Casino, Quantum of Solace, sky fall, Specter Y No Time to Die, decided to insure his body for $9.5 million. Her insurance coverage included injuries caused by accidents, such as a broken bone or ligament or a cut or scrape on the skin.

11. Miley Cyrus

The singer and actress, recognized worldwide for having given life to Hanna Montana, and then, due to her controversies, including her complicated marriage and separation from Liam Hemsworth, took out a million-dollar policy to protect her tongue.

12.Taylor Swift

The singer and interpreter of Wildest Dreams took out a $40 million insurance policy on her long legsalways exposed to accidents on stage.