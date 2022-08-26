Zoey 101: Alexa Nicolás, beloved actress of the youth series, protests outside Nickelodeon for child abuse

Nickelodeon is a company known for its successful television programs and series, in which great promises from the world of entertainment have participated. However, it has also caused her eyes to be possessed on her for the alleged cases of child abuse in which she was involved.

In fact, there are many rumors and videos that prove the inappropriate attitude that one of its most renowned producers had: dan schneiderwho apparently made inappropriate touches against some actresses and forced them to do scenes not suitable for their age.

The best-known case being that of Ariana Grande, whom her fans defended after analyzing some scenes from the “Victorius” program, because in them, the interpreter of “7 rings” tends to see herself sexualized when she was only a teenager.

‘Zoey 101’ actress says Nickelodeon failed to protect her from child abuse

And it was precisely one of Ariana Grande’s co-workers who finally broke the silence and spoke a little about her experience with Nickelodeon.

Well, actress Jennette McCurdy not only talked about how conflicted her relationship with her mother was in her controversial book titled “I’m Glad My Mom Died” (I’m glad my mom died, in Spanish), but also gave details about of what Nickelodeon offered him for not airing what he lived in the renowned company of children’s entertainment.

Thus, following her example, another beloved actress from one of the most successful series of Nickelodeon decided to take action in the face of the abuses he experienced when he participated in “Zoey 101“.

Alexa Nikolas protested outside Nickelodeon for child abuse

The actress who dared to air the abuse was alexa nicholasthe actress who played “Nicole” in the youth series and who unexpectedly left the series after participating in two seasons.

This was apparently due to problems with the producer, Jack Salvatore, Jr, as well as the leading lady and Britney Spears’ sister.

However, more than 10 years after his departure from the successful series, alexa nikolas faced his past and spoke out against the way in which Nickelodeon treated his workers, even accusing them of child abuse.

Alexa Nikolas also invited her followers to report child abuse

In the photos shared by the “Zoey 101” actressshe mentions that during her stay in Nickelodeon They never watched over her and she accused them of child abuse, arguing: “Nickelodeon He didn’t protect me.”

alexa nikolas He also invited his followers to denounce child abuse regardless of the years that had passed since it was perpetrated, because at the end of the day, justice takes time but does not forget.

