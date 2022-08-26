WWE: Paul Heyman was absent from programming

According to the journalist Dave Meltzer in Wrestling Observerthe absence of Paul Heyman in the weekly schedule WWE it is because the company wants to sell as “lasting” the injuries you caused Brock Lesnar’s F5 in WWE Summer Slamduring the fight against Roman Reigns.

In the Main event of WWE Summer SlamRoman Reigns and Brock Lesnar faced each other with the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship in Game. Heyman fulfilled his role as adviser to the Tribal Chief and was with him at ringside. However, at one point, Heyman wanted to stop Lesnar’s attacks so that he would stop hurt your championuntil gave him one of the titles in return, but little did The Beast care and he hit him with an F5 on the commentary table.

As a result of this spot, Lesnar has stopped appearing on programming as much of WWE RAW like SmackDown since then. Meltzer commented that it would be for the lesions caused by Lesnar’s shot have a lasting and devastating effect in the figure of Heyman.

However, Meltzer also did not rule out that Lesnar’s former manager I can return as a surprise in a weekly program of the company, or Reigns’s sidekick in his fight against Drew McIntyre in WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, this September 3.

