WWE extends its tour of Europe in the fall of 2022

In the last few hours, WWE has announced through its website a extension of the next tour that will take place in Europe at the end of next October and beginning of November. In this way, to the events of Glasgow, Scotland (October 30), Stuttgart, Germany (October 31), and Dortmund, Germany (November 1), is added a show in Geneva, Switzerland (November 2).

This small tour in the fall will star the Superstars of SmackDown, while the Superstars of RAW will remain in the United States for the show on Monday, October 31 in Dallas, Texas.

At the moment, the fighters announced for this series of events are The Usos, Liv Morgan, Gunther and Shinsuke Nakamura, and it should be noted that Drew McIntyrewhich in principle was also part of the promotion of the shows, no longer appears on the web.

The tour posters are usually modified numerous times throughout the weeks, but it is striking considering that McIntyre is one of the great claims of WWE in Europe and one of the shows will take place in Scotland. At the moment, it’s just speculation, but if McIntyre wins the Undisputed Championship at Clash at the Castle, probably would be required for RAWwhich could explain his departure from the tour.

As for other possible dates for the tour, at the moment it is unknown if WWE plans to add new eventsbut with almost three months to go, it is a possibility.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.