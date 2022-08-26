WWE could promote more NXT fighters to the main roster

WWE has undergone drastic changes with the arrival of Triple H at the creative controls of the company. A large number of superstars released from their contracts in recent months have returned to the company. now it seems that soon there will be new debuts of superstars of NXT 2.0 in the main cast.

As reported by the portal specialized in professional wrestling, The Wrestling Observer, the entire Ghost Legacy group, with Santos Escobar, Joaquín Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and Elektra López, will move to the main roster. Other names that have been spoken in this sense are Just Sikoa and Indi Hartwellalthough there is still no date for the debut of these last two.

In case of Only Sikoa already came to the fore a few weeks ago as mere speculation. Over the last week there has been a lot of talk in WWE NXT circles that Sikoa, 29, could make it to the main roster in the very near futurepossibly as soon as next month.

Secondly, Indi Hartwell could resume her story with Dexter Lumis very soon in the main cast of WWE. Lumis has made appearances on Monday Night Raw in recent weeks. In turn, he also appeared on the last NXT 2.0 show and had a segment with Hartwell.

