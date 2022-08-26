Will the Academy re-televise all categories of the Oscars?

Newly Appointed Academy CEO Bill Kramer Proposes Making Awards More Profitable and Making Category Changes

The new CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Bill Kramer, disclosed in an interview for TheHollywood Reporter,the changes you will make in holding The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards to try to improve the audience ratings of your show.

Kramer anticipated that the next Oscar ceremony is scheduled for March 12, 2023, and has already started planning the logistics of the event. For this reason, together with the awards chain: the ABCare discussing the changes they are making to the upcoming ceremony which include hiring a producer who has experience with live television shows.

The CEO noted as a reference to the 81st Academy Awards 2009, where Bill Condon and Hugh Jackman were conductors, like a presentation “incredibly successful” thanks to the fact that they were produced by Laurence Markwho has been in charge of projects such as the Golden Globe and movies like The Greatest Showman, Julie & Julia and Dreamgirls.

He also confirmed that there will be a “a master of ceremonies” for the next edition of the awards they have already started looking for. “A host is very important to us, we are committed to having a host on the show this year.”. In addition to the fact that they also intend to return to televising All Categories after the controversy they faced this year.

How to increase the audience?

Kramer also indicated that he believes that the Academy can help the ABC to boosting Oscar ratings and making streaming more financially profitable. For this, the new CEO suggests promoting Oscar candidates “equally across all our social channels”which means that will promote the nominated films and talk about the artists who receive a nomination in their social networks, in order to people know better the projections that participate in the event.

“We want to create a lot of energy around our members who are working on first-run movies, many of which will be nominated, and then after the nominations, really create some energy, excitement and awareness around our nominees. I think that’s critical to getting people to tune in and stay interested. You have to personalize this.” bill kramer

Similarly, he explained that they will work to find ads that are related to the show to “make sure we are doing everything we can to help ABC bring great sponsors to the table.” Kramer He explained that, in 2013, he obtained an important collection of 20 million dollars by rolex to build the museum Academy. This is how he wants to start looking for brands that align with the objectives of the show.

“They gave us a gift of $20 million to name one of our galleries. After we had that discussion and realized that we were very aligned, in terms of our commitment to film and advancing the future of film, they decided that they wanted to buy ads at the Oscars. And now they’re also supporting our Governors Awards and our Museum gala. So there are ways to have early conversations with partners.” bill kramer

kramer also indicated his desire that the 23 main categories from the Oscars be restored after eight of them were removed during the live broadcast last year. “We want to see all the disciplines recognized equally in the program”, Kramer stated. “That is our goal. There are a lot of ways to do it and we’re working on that with ABC right now.” This is undoubtedly its biggest obstacle, since for years the Academy has struggled with the long duration of your events, which undoubtedly hurts audience retention and ratings.

The rules of inclusion will be respected

Regarding the new policies that the Academy has that each film must meet different inclusion standards to be nominated, Kramer explained that the requirements will remain in force.

“We don’t want to legislate art. It’s not about that. We want filmmakers to keep making the movies they want to make. I’m very happy to announce that last year’s Best Picture nominees were scored under our inclusion standards. We’ll talk more about that at the all-member meeting because it’s a big talking point for our members, and we want to make it very clear that we don’t want this to be onerous or punitive; we want this to be collaborative.” bill kramer

Finally, Kramer He commented that the upcoming ceremony is expected to be really special since it is the 95th anniversary and its objective will be to show reverence for cinema. “It’s a time to really reflect on our membership, all craft areas, our changing industry and our fans. There are ways to do that that are entertaining and authentic and that are tied to our mission to honor excellence in filmmaking.”

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think? Do you think the Academy Awards will get their audience back?