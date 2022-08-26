Will it be reinforcement of America? The intentions of Carlos Acevedo

After Carlos Acevedo was linked again with America, they revealed the intentions of the Santos Laguna goalkeeper in the future.

William Ochoa is nearing the end of his relationship with America. The contract of the experienced goalkeeper, who will be in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with the Mexican National Team, expires next December 31, so its continuity in the institution today is unknown.

In that sense, the Coapa group’s board would have a main alternative written down in case an agreement with Memo is not reached. In the next year he will have to face, among others, the Closing and Opening Tournaments, and his demands require a goalkeeper with great qualities.

Charles Acevedo, of Santos Laguna, He is one of the best goalkeepers of recent times in the MX League. Although he still could not lift any trophy as a starter (in the consecration of 2018 he was on the squad, but the one who defended the three sticks was Jonathan Orozco), he had performances that led his team to fight in decisive phases. For this reason, in recent days he appeared on the radar of the capital team.

However, and despite the enthusiasm of many fans, the goalkeeper’s relationship with Los Azulcremas was short-lived: according to kerynews, the protagonist would only leave Los Laguneros in the winter market after the World Cup and his destiny would be none other than a European squad.

Sporting de Gijón is an option

It should be noted that the Orlegi Group, the company that owns Los Guerreros, recently acquired Sporting Gijon, of the Second Division of Spain, so that could be an option for Acevedo in the future.

