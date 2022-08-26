Will Beyoncé perform or attend the 2022 MTV VMAs?

It’s safe to say that Beyoncé broke the internet (again) with “BREAK MY SOUL” and the launch of Renaissance, which quickly became a woman’s first album to hit number 1 in nearly a year (Adele’s 30 was the last). The album not only captivated the Beyhive with its extremely danceable music, but also featured many significant nods to Beyoncé’s creative ancestors: from her “most fabulous” uncle Jonny to the iconic women honored in his “BREAK MY SOUL (THE QUEENS REMIX)” with Madonna.

The best part? This is just the beginning of Beyoncé Renaissance, which he described as a “three-act project … recorded in three years” during the lockdown. So, yes, there’s even more to come. You’d think all this buzz would make Beyoncé the perfect time to appear (and maybe even perform) at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 28. But as you’ve probably guessed by now, the record-breaking Grammy winner doesn’t always follow the typical route when it comes to promoting her music, and sometimes that means skipping award shows.

Though history repeats itself, Beyoncé could perform at the 2022 VMAs, as she has taken the stage for every previous album cycle in 2003, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2014 and 2016. But as of August 24, Beyoncé is not listed. as one of the performers at the 2022 VMAs, and has only one award. It’s not a snobbish situation though, because Renaissance it simply came out after the 2022 VMA nomination period, so it will need to be considered for next year’s ceremony.

“BREAK MY SOUL” is his singular nod this time, made possible because the Song of Summer category had a subsequent voting window. Beyoncé remains the most decorated artist in VMA history with 29 wins.

If you think one nomination is enough to invite Beyoncé to the ceremony, well, it’s great to be optimistic. But based on Queen Bey’s track record with past shows, an appearance seems unlikely. Last year, for example, Beyoncé garnered three nominations but skipped the VMAs to enjoy a yacht vacation, according to her Instagram.

And it seems that this time too, history can repeat itself. On August 23, TMZ reported that Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their children had boarded a yacht in Croatia, apparently starting another family vacation. If this trip is anything like last year’s, you can probably expect it to continue until September, making the chances of a visit to the VMAs very slim.