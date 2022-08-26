Who are the nominated artists and what are the categories of the MTV VMAs 2022? Where to watch live?

There is nothing left for one of the most anticipated events in the world of music to begin, the MTV Video Music Awards 2022, in where the most important artists in the world compete to win the long-awaited award that rewards the best of this year.

Lil Nas X is one of the artists who received the most nominations in this edition with 7 mentions, tied with JJack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar.

Doja Cat for her part is the main female nominee of the year with six nominations, the same number of nominations as Harry Styles. While Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd received five nominations each. K-pop group BTS is the most nominated band, with four nominations.

Bad Bunny is the first Latin artist to be nominated for artist of the year. Ed Sheeran is also nominated along with Drake, Styles, Harlow, Lil Nas X and Lizzo.

Who are the 2022 MTV VMAs nominees and what are the categories?

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

bad bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

SONG OF THE YEAR

Adele – “Easy On Me”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

NEW ARTIST

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

latto

Måneskin

SEVENTEEN

BEST COLLABORATION

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now”

ROSALIA ft. The Weeknd – “THE FAME”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

BEST POP

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor”

BEST HIP-HOP

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Latto – “Big Energy”

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?”

Pusha T – “Diet Coke”

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”

Jack White – “Taking Me Back”

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Shinedown – “Planet Zero”

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life”