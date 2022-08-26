What happened on a day like today?

On a day like today, August 26, 1910 Mother Teresa of Calcutta is born, Catholic nun who founded the Missionaries of Charity congregation in Calcutta in 1950. For more than 45 years she cared for the poor, sick, orphaned and disadvantaged, obtaining several awards, such as the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 for her humanitarian work . She was beatified by Pope John Paul II in Saint Peter’s Square, and her canonization was officiated by Pope Francis in 2016.

On August 26, 2017 Tope Hooper dies, film director who stood out in the horror genre with cult movies like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre or Lifeforce, television series such as Masters of Horror or The Mystery of Salem’s Lot, based on one of Stephen King’s works. One of his biggest commercial successes was Poltergeist, a film produced by Steven Spielberg.

You want to know more? Discover the ephemeris of August 26 and see what happened, who was born and who died on a day like today. Also, do not miss what is celebrated, the horoscope and the saints of today.

What happened on August 26?

1789: French Revolution: The Constituent Assembly approves the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen.

1924: First day of service of the National Telephone Company of Spain (91,737 subscribers).

1936: The BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) makes its first TV test transmissions with the Baird system.

[1945: The philosopher José Ortega y Gasset returns to Spain.

1957: The USSR successfully experiments with the launch of intercontinental rockets.

1990: Murdered nine neighbors in the Badajoz municipality of Puerto Hurraco at the hands of the Izquierdo brothers.

2009: After 18 years of captivity, Jaycee Lee Dugard appears in a California police station, imprisoned since she was 11 years old by Phillip Garrido, with whom she had two children.

2017: Half a million people take part in a demonstration against terrorism in Barcelona, ​​attended for the first time by Felipe VI as head of state.

2019: The G-7 summit concludes in Biarritz, where the Iranian nuclear program, the fire in the Amazon, Brexit, and the crisis between Russia and Ukraine set the agenda.

2020: The magazine Nature publishes, according to the University of Arizona, that the average temperature of the last glacial period (20,000 years ago) was 6 degrees Celsius lower than today.

Who was born on August 26?

1906: Albert Sabin, doctor discoverer of the polio vaccine.

1914: Julio Cortázar, Argentine writer.

1933: Rafael Calvo Ortega, Spanish politician.

[1945: Javier Tusell, Spanish historian and professor.

1962: Vicky Larraz, Spanish singer.

1969: Jorge Sanz, Spanish actor.

1967: Aleksandar Djordjevic, Serbian-Spanish basketball player.

1971: Thalía, Mexican actress and singer.

Who died on August 26?

1974: Charles Lindbergh, American aviation pioneer.

1987: Julián Gorkin, co-founder of the Workers’ Party of Marxist Unification (POUM).

nineteen ninety six: Alejandro Agustín Lanusse, military man and Argentine dictator.

2005: Gerry Fitt, Leader of the Ulster Social Democratic and Labor Party.

2018: John McCain, Republican US Senator and former presidential candidate.

2019: Isabel Toledo, Cuban designer.

2020: Joseph “Joe” Ruby, creator of the “Scooby-Doo” cartoon series.

What is celebrated on August 26?

Today, August 26, the namibian day.

Horoscope for August 26

Those born on August 26 belong to the zodiac sign Virgo.

Santoral of August 26

Today, August 26, is celebrated Santos Ceferino, Segundo, Victoriano and Alejandro.