Tony Robbins is ready to remove the fear of Mexicans

One more edition of EXMAin which Tony Robbinswriter of personal finance and development books, mentor of great personalities and speaker worldwide, will teach attendees to use fear as a motor to move forward.

The mentor of great personalities such as Princess Diana, Mother Teresa, Oprah Winfrey, Nelson Mandela, Bill Clinton, Andre Agassi, Serena Williams, Hugh Jackman and many more, will be one of the main speakers during this edition EXMA 2022the largest marketing, business and entrepreneurship platform in Latin America, whose objective is to revolutionize education through marketing in action.

One of the reasons that has brought Tonny to Mexico is his ability to work on fear, a feeling that has been present after the pandemic, as he points out. Fernando Anzures the CEO of EXMA.

In addition, it has been possible to form the team of the most powerful minds that had ever been gathered in the same space and under the same objective, to free the largest number of minds from fear and thus leave behind that fear that people had for two years. by losing not only loved ones, but also business and trust.

For this reason, Fernando Anzures, an expert in consumer behavior with 27 years of experience and as CEO of EXMA, has the mission of helping as many people as possible to develop their full potential and achieve their goals and dreams, thus consolidating the largest Ibero-American platform for marketing, business and entrepreneurship, with a physical presence in 11 countries.

Only in 2019, in Bogotá, EXMA He had the former president of the United States, Barack Obama, as a guest and they rented Richard Branson’s house. Now in 2022, he brings Tony Robbins to Mexico for the first time.

The EXMA platform is betting on Mexico with an investment of 4.5 million dollars in its headquarters, which will be located in Polanco, Mexico City and will be the Latin American operations center in addition to those already existing in Colombia and Miami.

As mentioned, in the EXMA “Fearless Minds” 2022, in addition to Robbins, there will be recognized personalities such as Moris Dieck, Oso Trava, Ismael Cala, Erika de la Vega, Marco Antonio Regil, Ricardo Perret, Regina Carrot, among others.

EXMA has the Guinness record for the longest marketing class in history, and in this 2022 edition, it seeks to break a new record with the largest purpose-driven marketing event in the world, bringing together more than 14,000 people in Mexico City .

If you wish to attend, acquire your membership through the website www.exma.com.mx