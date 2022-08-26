This is the photo that confirms that Yailin La Más Viral is equal to Kim Kardashian

the dominican singer Yailin, the most viral, 20 years old was at the center of the controversy over her possible divorce from her husband, Anuel AA, but this week he returned to social networks in style and appeared before his more than five million followers from all latitudes listening to the music of his lover.

Yailin, the most viral, He had disappeared without explanation from the social network of the little camera where he is very popular and precisely this coincided with rumors of separation from Anuel AA as of a possible pregnancy on her part. Now it is known that neither of these two things are true.

Related news

little by little, Yalin, the most viral, He resumes his activity on Instagram and now he showed himself with a new look. The wife of Anuel AA His hair is shorter than before and platinum, this is accompanied by a striking make-up and his most extravagant outfits, all designed by his stylist Genesis Vargas.

Yailin, the most viral. Source: instagram @gvmakeupstudio

The photos published by the makeup artist of Yailin, the most viral, in the social network of the little camera they quickly went viral and a large part of the Internet users compared it with the influencer kim kardashian who currently has a similar appearance and the same hair color. “I thought it was Kim”, “Just like Kim Kardashian”, “Don’t compare, Kim has personality, education and talent. Locate yourselves”, were some of the comments she received.

Kim Kardashian. Source: instagram @kimkardashian

In one of his most recent instagram stories Yailin, the most viral, He showed himself with this look while he is in front of the microphone in a recording studio, working in the middle of the night. This leaves clues that at any time, the wife of Anuel AA, surprises with new material.