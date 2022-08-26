This is how Sofía Vergara celebrates her 50th birthday

“Thank you all for the birthday wishes”, “birthday dinner” and “thank you for coming”, were some of the comments that Sofía Vergara expressed in her 8 Instagram posts.

Among the images she shared, the Colombian-American actress is seen surrounded by her family and friends, who celebrated in a luxurious restaurant.

From Barranquilla to Hollywood: the highest paid actress on television

Born on July 10, 1972 in Barranquilla, Colombia, Sofía Margarita Vergara is one of the many examples of the so-called ‘American dream’: at the end of the 1990s, she moved to Miami and signed an exclusive contract with the Univisión network. There, she presented the programs Out of series Y What don’t you dare?

As an actress, the beginning was not easy for the artist, since she did not receive many job offers when she began acting in Los Angeles since her physique did not go with the image of the Latin girl. Until in 2009 the television project of ABC that positioned her as the highest paid actress on TV: ModernFamily.

In the series, released on September 23, 2009, Sofía Vergara gave life to the Colombian character of Gloria Delgado. Throughout the 11 seasons, this role earned her 4 Screen Actors Guild awards, 4 Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, and for 7 consecutive years she ranked as the highest paid actress. “Sofia Vergara returns to lead the ranking with 42.5 million dollars”, headlined Forbes on October 25, 2018.

“For the seventh year in a row, Sofia Vergara is the highest-paid actress on television. Her giant haul, clocking in at 73% more than second-place Kaley Cuoco’s $24.5 million, leads this ranking.” year of the people with the highest income from the small screen”, reviewed the magazine specialized in business and finance.

According to the media, the daughter of Julio and Margarita Vergara has also profited thanks to the agreements and sponsorships she has received in the world of advertising.

“The star of modern-family reigns thanks not only to her salary from her role on the hit ABC sitcom, but also to a slew of endorsement and lucrative licensing deals, accounting for almost half of her payday. Among them: the SharkNinja Coffee machine and the furniture chain Rooms To Go,” he explained. Forbes.

“I thank my country for making me what I am, but I also thank this country (United States) that opened doors for me to achieve so many things,” said Sofía Vergara in an interview for the digital newspaper HuffPost Voices.