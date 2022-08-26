this is how Angelina Jolie and Eiza González wear the crop top
Emily Ratajkowski
The crop top it has been reinvented, it has arrived in transparency, with rhinestones and even with sleeves, so much so that it seems to be a classic t-shirt. This was the silhouette that the model used to go shopping in New York.
To complement your effortless lookEmily complemented with hip pants with chain details and black sneakers that seem to be the most comfortable in her wardrobe!
How to wear crop tops
If you have wondered whether to use any of these tops it is necessary to have the same body as the celebrities, the answer is no! What is needed is attitude and a good selection of colors.
Black and white are always a great bet, depending on your commitment you can select the material, if it is an afternoon with friends, bet on cotton and ribbed pieces if it is a night out, bet on satin pieces.
Have you decided to take them? here a selection low cost for your weekend.
Here some options:
crop-zara
Zara Crop, $399
zara.com
crop-bershka
Bershka cropped vest, $599
bershka.com
crop-stradivarius
Stradivarius Crop, $399
stradivarius.com
crop-pullandbear
Pull&Bear ribbed crop top, $149
pullandbear.com
crop-hm
H&M satin crop, $399
ww2.hm.com