“There was something there, a connection”: Lisandra Silva reveals the flirty encounter she had with Rihanna

A few days ago, the Cuban businesswoman and influencer Lysandra Silva was invited to the program “But with respect”, where he talked with Julio Cesar Rodriguez various aspects of his television career and his personal life.

In addition to referring to the possibility of being a mother againthe model revealed an unpublished anecdote that she lived while enjoying a party after the Formula One Grand Prix awards.

“I met Rihanna, it was in Monte Carlo”started telling Silva, who explained that the meeting would have taken place while they were celebrating on a boat with various celebrities and producers.

“There were a lot of international artists, Rihanna, Chris Brown, Akon, Leonardo DiCaprio, it was amazing, all the famous ones. Was Kanye West with his wife Kim Kardashian“, he assured.

“There was something there, a connection”

Subsequently, the winner of “Double Temptation” He began to recount the exciting moment when he came across the interpreter of “Umbrella”.

“I was there with my drink, and there were singers and producers that I probably didn’t know, and she approaches the bar to say hello to one of these characters, and she sees me and makes me (looks at her coquettishly)”Lysandra remembered.

“[Rihanna] He tells me ‘nice to meet you’. And I was shocked, because, is it Rihanna or isn’t it Rihanna?” said the Cuban, and then indicated that she hesitated because “when you see her in real life, without heels and with little makeup…”.

Also, he stated that “He approaches me and goes to my mouth, to give me a kiss on the mouth, and I take it off”. Regarding this decision, Lisandra acknowledged that she later regretted it: “If I turned back (time), she would have kissed him and licked his mouth,” she declared.

The Cuban insisted that “he liked me. I don’t know. I don’t know if he likes women, but there was something there, a connection.”

“But I gave her a face, and I ‘nice to meet you…’ What a fool, pava that I was. If I wasted time, I would say ‘nice to meet you’ (and I would have kissed her),” he lamented.

