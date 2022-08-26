The young student who exposed the flights of Musk, Tom Cruise, Bill Gates and the Kardashians

Elon Musk drew ire this week for a nine-minute, 35-mile flight from San Jose to San Francisco, but it didn’t have to be.

The trip was tracked and exposed by @ElonJet, a Twitter account run by Jack Sweeney, a 20-year-old IT student at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

“If he lets me fly with him on his jet, record it and talk about it, and maybe not even pay me the previously requested $50,000, I’d take it off,” Sweeney said of Musk. “That is still under discussion.”

Sweeney’s high-profile hobby uses public information gleaned from the internet to track the movements of private jets flying by the likes of Tom Cruise and assorted Kardashians, a couple of Russian loggers and tech titans like Bill Gates and Musk.

He regularly posts his high-flying whereabouts on a number of Twitter accounts.

In July, her @CelbJets account arrested Kylie Jenner for a 17-minute flight, leading to her being called a “climate criminal.”

But he has a soft spot for Musk, even when the inventor makes his life difficult.

“His plane was in San Francisco for less than a day,” Sweeney told The Post of this week’s brief flight. “But it was hard to tell because this was one of the flights I had PIA on. [Privacy ICAO Address, que oculta la identidad del propietario del avión]. It is like having a license plate on your car that is registered to another name. It takes extra work to know where the plane is going.”

He hesitated for a second and joked, “PIA is a pain in the ass.”

Since he launched @ElonJet in 2020 — he has some 500,000 followers — Sweeney has become a headache for the private jet crowd: he now has 30 bot accounts following hundreds of bold names.

“The first interesting flight [seguido] His went to Germany, in 2021, when they were doing the Gigafactory in Berlin,” Sweeney said of Musk. “When he went to Brazil, for something related to Starlink, I was the first to find out.

“When he went to Greece this summer, I saw when the flight took off. I figured she was on a ship somewhere. It was fun seeing him shirtless,” Sweeney said, referring to the much-mocked photos of a pale Musk on vacation. “I was happy to see Elon relax.”

Last November, Musk offered Sweeney $5,000 to close the account.

“It was pretty crazy,” Sweeney said. “You don’t expect to get a private message from Elon Musk. The first thing was that he asked me to remove it because it was a security risk. Then he started asking how I got the information. It was great to explain something to Elon. He offered to buy the account for $5,000,” in an effort to close it, “but I told him if it’s not enough money to change my life, I don’t want to sell it.”

Communication broke off shortly after Sweeney asked for $50,000.

Even if Musk didn’t want to separate himself from the crowd, others were willing to step up for him. “There’s a guy from a smart air conditioning company who said he’d give me $50,000 and a few other things to pay off the account,” Sweeney said. “Elon said that he had an interest in making Tesla air conditioners. This guy was hoping that Elon would take notice and buy the company from him. But the offer didn’t come from Elon, so it wasn’t the same. I turned it down.

“It would have been great to work things out with Elon,” Sweeney said. “But our conflict made [mis cuentas] they will explode more on Twitter.”

Yes ok Sweeney responded to the request of his followers and installed a feature that tracks the carbon footprints of private aviation flights, he admitted that he is not in this game to expose environmental abusers. In fact, Sweeney said, “If I had the money, I’d fly my own plane. I haven’t flown privately yet, but I’d love to.”

His motivation is more personal than environmental, or some statement warning billionaires, and he doesn’t care what people think about it.

“There are a fair amount of haters. They say I should stop tracking Elon because he wanted me to. They ask me why I keep doing it,” he said. “I do it because it’s something I enjoy. I’m not going to tear it down for a minimal amount of money. I like to see all the moving parts coming together and putting them out there for people to see. It also helps me learn a lot about programming.”

Sweeneywho grew up in Clermont, Fla., and is the son of a kindergarten teacher and an airline maintenance controller, was also educated in power dynamics.

“Elon has all these resources. So much money and control over so many things: he can put rockets and satellites in outer space, but he can’t stop me from tracking his plane,” he said. Sweeney. “It feels great. She is one of the richest people on Earth and I am upsetting him.”

And it doesn’t hurt to have a little notoriety. “A professor contacted me on LinkedIn and invited me to the university’s hacking club. I haven’t gotten around to it yet,” said Sweeney, who is single. “Yesterday I was checking into my apartment on campus and a girl recognized me. Everyone knows the story. She is crazy.”

If Sweeney has a white whale in the sky, it’s Apple CEO Tim Cook. “I wish Tim Cook was possible, but he has a shared agreement with [charter jet pool] NetJets. When you have that, you use any of the planes that NetJets flies. I can’t track the plane.

“If Elon was smart enough, it would have been better if he had hidden his plane. I guess Tim Cook is smart about it. If he gets his own plane from him, I’ll follow him.

But if you make a deal with Sweeney to take your eyes off your plane ride, you’d better keep it up.

Last February, the team owner of the NBAMark Cuban, asked Sweeney to remove his page for security reasons, and they reached an agreement.

“I asked to go to a Mavericks game with Cuban,” Sweeney recalled. “He said, ‘Next season.’ If he retracts, we’ll see what happens. I’ll reupload his page. But honestly, he only had 100 followers.”

