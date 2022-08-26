The WWE wrestler dating Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend

American wrestler Logan Paul and model Nina Agdal They have been in a romantic relationship for several months.according to The Mail. The couple has been photographed on the Greek island of Mykonos during their vacation in a very affectionate environment.

It is not the first time that Paul and Agdal are seen together, as they have already been found in London and Los Angeles. Nevertheless, They had never been photographed kissing or doing activities together like this last time.

As it happens, Agdal was dating with the renowned actor Leonardo DiCaprio until May 2017. The romance with the interpreter only lasted a year. Apparently, according to a source cited by PeopleDiCaprio “he was not ready to move in with Nina nor did he have the mindset to marry or have a child”.

a great personal moment

The confirmation of his courtship with Nina Agdal comes in one of the boxer’s best personal moments and also youtuber. And it is that almost two months ago he signed a contract with WWE after several appearances at Wrestelmania and on SmackDown. Even had time to beat his mentor, The Mizin summer slam.

However, despite the fact that the beginnings of the fighter in the wrestling they are going from strength to strength, Logan Paul does not give up professional boxing. A discipline in which he has come to fight in an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather. In fact, the late payment of Logan’s cache by the multimillionaire boxer caused Paul to sue his rival.