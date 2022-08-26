The Whale: Premiere, trailer, cast, where to see it and more about the film

With few reflectors, The Whale managed to materialize a film project worthy of its director Darren Aronofsky, under the production of the renowned A24. However, with the release of the first images of brendan fraser as the protagonist of the film, they made the whole world put the spotlight on this new film and, with their synopsiswe will mark it as one of the films to see in this 2022.

To tell the truth, movies like Blonde either Don’t Worry Darling – to mention just a few – had captured our attention in recent months and we had turned to this kind of speculation about what could be shown in the Venice Film Festival 2022. But, with the brutal and shocking arrival of information from The Whale –in addition to its participation in the 79th edition of the festival– we have emphatically added it to the list of must-see films this year, in a story that is destined to surprise on screen. To say the least, because he already does it in networks with the transformation of Brendan Fraser.

When does The Whale premiere?

As we mentioned, The Whale will premiere within the ceremony of the Venice Film Festival 2022, which will take place from August 31 to September 10. Although, we will have to wait for more details for its release to the general public.

The Whale: Cast

Sadie Sink stars in The Whale opposite Brendan Fraser. Matt Winkelmeyer

brendan fraser

The American actor, whom we haven’t seen on screen for a long time, returns with a real physical transformation to the role of Charlie.

Sadie Sink

Actress Sadie Sink, who has shone in Stranger Things, is on the verge of his most important role in cinematography (so far), playing Ellie.

Samantha Morton

The actress known for Minority Report or The Messenger, will be Mary in this new Aronofsky film.

Ty Simpkins

The young actor, known for the Jurassic Park or Ironman action movies, will be Thomas in The Whale.

Brendan Fraser’s incredible transformation in The Whale