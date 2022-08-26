The unexpected surprise that Keanu Reeves gave this couple of strangers on their wedding day

Editorial/Informative Telecinco 08/26/2022 7:04 p.m.

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves, known worldwide for playing John Wickwent last week in the United Kingdom to a wedding of two complete strangers. The actor’s unexpected visit made him become one of the most outstanding figures of the ceremony.

James and Nikki Roadnight wanted to add a touch of humor to their wedding, but they could not imagine that it would end up becoming a reality. When they invited the actor they met at a cocktail bar.

The couple met the famous actor in a bar, that’s when her then-fiancé invited him to have a drink with them, according to Newsweek publications “he was very nice and said he would do it later. We didn’t know if he would or not , but It was great that my husband had talked to him.”

In addition, in these published statements they say that in the middle of the wedding, a hotel worker approached her to tell her that there was a “special guest“He had just arrived and wanted to talk to her.

From that moment, the day of the bride and groom and the guests took a 180 degree turn: “Everything was very exciting, I went to say hello and introduce myself. I offered him a drink, but he rejected it and said that he had just had a long flight , so he wouldn’t stay long, but he was very kind and friendly and congratulated us for our wedding. Then he took the time to talk to some of our guests and take more photos