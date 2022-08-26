THE THOUGHT – Brovarone: “Honor to the work of Giuntoli and Micheli, Cristiano Ronaldo in blue? If you give up Osimhen, take three steps back”

Bernardo Brovarone, FIFA agent, made some statements to “Fever at 90”, broadcast on Vikonos Web Radio / Tv: “Napoli replaced very important players, reducing the salary by a third and buying spectacular players, an honor to Giuntoli and who works in the shadows like Maurizio Micheli. In addition, Spalletti is a perfect coach to enhance the players, the people of Naples will be daydreaming. Keylor Navas? First of all I am sorry and impressed by the situation Meret: I do not understand what happened , maybe Alex felt the weight of Napoli’s call, he gave hybrid sensations but for me with Meret Napoli had a great goalkeeper. Turin and Spezia. Anyway, Napoli have made their evaluations, and Navas is a goalkeeper at Ospina, one who has won three Champions, one who has come out of the pressure of the Bernabeu with a pipe in his mouth. Naples can make a transitional operation with him even for a couple of years, it would be fine, they are negotiating and in the end I think the negotiation will be concluded positively. As for me, the strongest goalkeeper of all is Carnesecchi, but he hurt his shoulder. Brovarone then dwells on the rumors relating to Cristiano Ronaldo at Napoli: “Cr7 in blue? If you give up Osimhen take three steps back, I don’t think Napoli wants to get more money, this year for me they have to fight for the top. In my opinion Mendes is forcing his hand from all sides, Cristiano is someone who pulls from a marketing point of view, but what are you doing? Take a 38-year-old earning God’s wrath? If I were in De Laurentiis to say: thank you Jorge, but goodbye. And then tactically it doesn’t make sense. Then I hope that Chuky Lozano will definitely explode, a phenomenon that if you are confident you will never take it. Simeone? The Cholito is a healthy, whole, technically powerful guy with a leg, a great area stacker. Naples is a passionate city, the first impact will be decisive for him, he must take advantage of the spaces that will be given to him on the pitch, he has always scored, it is a very smart investment. Fiorentina-Naples? The Viola come out of a very tense match against Twente, it will be tough for them. The Azzurri instead fly, then I am more afraid of Napoli away than at home. In addition, some Scudetto lost by the Neapolitans also passed through Florence, so – Brovarone closes – they will not even have a poisoned tooth… ”.