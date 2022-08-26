the reaction of the new bride is pure love! [FOTO]

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married last Saturday July 16th in the tiny The Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. After 18 years of their first engagement (2002-2004), the Bennifers have finally become husband and wife. It is a deep love so much so that the artist originally from the Bronx has decided to change surname – no longer Lopez but Miss Jennifer Affleck – and also included a sex clause in their prenuptial contract. According to several international newspapers, Jennifer Lopez has asked for a commitment to have sex at least four times a week.

Ben Affleck’s tears on Jennifer Lopez’s birthday

In recent days, the actress and singer celebrated her 53 years on a full honeymoon in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Paris as they move a step make news and fans don’t miss their IG stories or Instagram posts. The kisses in the park, the romantic walks among the Parisian monuments, the escapes to the Marais and the cruise on the Seine and finally the tears of Ben during the birthday dinner of his beloved. TMZ revealed that during the celebrations Jennifer Lopez’s husband took the floor to wish her happy birthday. After that he burst into tears in front of everyone. The reaction of the Bronx native artist was not long in coming. JLo immediately ran to hug her husband who showed red eyes and a face streaked with tears.

