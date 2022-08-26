The ‘perfect’ gift from JLo to Ben Affleck (and his guests) during their wedding

The honeyed melody featured very affectionate lyrics, repeated in the chorus, such as “I can’t get enough” while Jennifer she sang about passion and love for her man. The Mrs. Affleck she sang, “I can feel the passion in your eyes/I’m still in love with you/You know I can’t get enough/You know I can’t get enough.”

Ben He seemed to enjoy the special performance and was seen smiling at his lovely wife. In a moment, the Diva from the Bronx pointed the microphone in the direction of Affleck and even let him sing. The pair of the moment were seen hugging each other and looking into her eyes after her performance.



the star of hustlers She looked amazing in a Ralph Lauren dress adorned with pearl necklaces. This is not the first time JLo write a song dedicated to her boyfriend. She is famous for “Dear Ben”, which appeared on her 2002 album This Is Me… Then with gushing lyrics like, “You’re perfect/I just can’t control myself/I can’t be with anyone.”

In the sweet song, he also told Affleck: “I love you, you are perfect/A manifestation of my dreams”, as well as “I believe that God made you for me”. the protagonist of batman He was also part of the famous “Jenny from the Block” music video in 2002, in which he famously smacked his butt while wearing a pink bikini while lounging on a yacht.