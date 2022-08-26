The man who caused Kylie Jenner a severe insecurity with his lips

We tell you the reason why Kylie Jenner was traumatized with her lips since she was a teenager

One of the most characteristic hallmarks of Kylie Jenner are their lips. In recent years, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner has resorted to multiple injections and temporary fillers to increase their size. Let us remember that during adolescence, the creator of kyliecosmetics she had extremely small and thin lips with which she never quite felt safe.

“I have temporary lip fillers, it’s just my own insecurity and it was what I wanted to do,” he confessed in 2015, when he began to change his image and resort to aesthetic touch-ups.

What was it that led the youngest of the Jenner to opt for a lip augmentation? There is a powerful and traumatic reason that has really affected Kylie’s self-esteem in the past.

The man who caused Kylie a severe insecurity with his lips

Several years ago, the billionaire confessed the reasons that led her to drastically modify her lips. It all started when a boy she liked made a remark about her that traumatized her for life:

“I was 15 years old and feeling insecure about my lips. I have too small lips, “confessed the businesswoman. “It was one of my first kisses and a guy told me, ‘I don’t think you’re going to kiss well because you have such small lips.’ It’s hard to hear that from the guy you like. It affected me a lot. I didn’t feel desirable or pretty.”

It was from this comment that Kylie decided to make a radical change not only with her lips, but with her physique in general. “I really wanted bigger lips. I lined my lips with lip liner to create the effect of fuller lips. I finally realized that the lip liner wasn’t working and I ended up injecting myself.”

What surgeries has Kylie Jenner had?

According to Simon Ourian, the surgeon to the celebrities, the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, inside the arrangements of the model is a buttocks and breast augmentationchin profiling, rhinoplasty, eye shaping, hip shaping and lip filling.

There is also a theory that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters resort to liposuction and waist reduction.

