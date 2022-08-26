The luxurious collection of cars that Gal Gadot’s sister would inherit

Gal Gadot invested a large amount of the dollars she earned from her movies to create a luxurious collection of cars in her garage. He knows more about these vehicles than he could one day inherit from his sister, Dana Gadot, below.

August 26, 2022 1:35 p.m.

Gal Gadot Today she is one of the most recognized actresses worldwide. With her appearances in several installments of the saga Fast and furiouswhere he performed with Vin Diesel Y Paul Walkermanaged to access other papers such as Diana Prince, wonder-womanin the DC Extended Universe and the one of The Bishop (Bishop) in Red alert (Red Notice).

For this film where he worked with Dwayne Johnson Y Ryan ReynoldsGadot received a salary of $20 million. This type of remuneration allowed the Israeli actress to get several high-end cars. Meet the luxurious vehicle collection that one day his younger sister could inherit, dana gadotnext:

1) Mini Cooper S

Gal Gadot’s Mini Cooper S.

The Mini Cooper S is the cheapest car that Dana could inherit from her sister, with a value of 30 thousand dollars. It has under the chest a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine which gives you a power of 189 horsepower. Thus, the actress’s MINI is capable of reaching a top speed 200km/h and to go 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds.

2)Cadillac Escalade

The actress getting into her Cadillac Escalade.

who gives life to Wonder Woman also owns a cadillac-escalade of 100 thousand dollars. This truck from General Motors hides a engine 6.2-liter V8 under the chest This engine allows you to generate 420 horsepower of power to accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 209 km/h.

3) Jaguar F-Type

Gal Gadot posing with her Jaguar F-Type.

The Jaguar F Type It cost Gal Gadot a few 103 thousand dollars about. This luxurious red convertible can reach a 300km/h top speed and speed up 0 to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds. This is because thanks to the power of 495 horsepower that generates the 5 liter V8 engine that hides under the chest.

4)BMW X5M

Gal Gadot’s BMW X5M.

The BMW X5M valued at 105 thousand dollars It is another of the vehicles that make up the Israeli collection. He himself has a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine under the chest This engine allows you to generate 617 horsepower power to go 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 285km/h.

5) Tesla Model X

Gal Gadot and her Tesla Model X.

The Tesla Model X of 140 thousand dollars It is the last car that Dana Gadot could inherit from her famous sister Gal. This Tesla has two electric motors that give you a combined power of 671 horsepower. In this way, Model X can achieve a 250km/h top speed and speed up 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds.