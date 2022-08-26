Although its premiere was in 2017, this production recently uploaded to Netflix has become one of the favorites of users.





Netflix continues during this 2022 adding productions that quickly become the most viewed on the platform. This is the case of the movie The Mummy, starring American actor Tom Cruise.











The film that Netflix recovered and breaks records: it lasts two hours and stars Tom Cruise

The Mummy is an American action and adventure film released in 2017, directed by Alex Kurtzman and starring the renowned actor Tom Cruise.

The story tells how an ancient thousand-year-old princess awakens from her crypt in the depths of the desert with a great grudge and a great desire for revenge. The hatred of her will bring to the world a great evil and terror to the population. Nick Morton will face this challenge where there will be labyrinths, quicksand, gods and monsters.











Synopsis of The Mummy, the American production that is all the rage

A treasure-seeking soldier awakens an ancient Egyptian princess who has waited centuries to exact revenge on a world that has wronged her.

Cast of one of the most watched movies on Netflix

Tom Cruise

Annabelle Wallis

sofia boutella

Russell Crowe

Jake Johnson

Courtney B Vance

Marwan Kenzari

Simon Atherton

Stephen Thompson

james arama











