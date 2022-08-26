The details of Ben Affleck and Denzel Washington’s invitation to the Vatican

Ben Affleck and Denzel Washington head the list of 25 world personalities invited to the Vatican to participate in an event that will seek to promote “the common good, hope and the encounter between people at a global level”.

Ben Affleck, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis are some of those named who were invited to participate in the first “Vitae Summit” to be held at the Vatican’s Casina Pio IV on August 31 and September 1.

According to the sources, the meeting aims to “build together the beginning of a conversation on how to use the arts, media and entertainment to trigger a cultural transformation that promotes the common good, hope and the encounter between people at a global level. ”.

The initiative, for which the presence of Pope Francis has not yet been confirmed, is promoted by the Vitae Foundation, supported by Queen Sofía of Spain.

Ben Affleck will return as Batman in Aquaman 2

Aquaman star Jason Momoa announced the return of Ben Affleck as Batman for ‘Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom’, the new sequel to the DC Comics universe where he posted images of the actor.

Affleck previously revealed why he stopped playing the role of Batman after the release of ‘Justice League’ in 2017 as “I had a really bad experience around Justice League for a lot of different reasons. I don’t blame anyone, a lot of things happened. But really what happened is that he was not happy. I didn’t like being there.”

And he added that “it did not seem interesting to me. And then really nasty things happened, horrible things. But that’s when I said to myself, ‘I’m not going to do that anymore. ‘Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom’ currently has a release date of March 17, 2023.

