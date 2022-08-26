The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt who is close to following in the footsteps of her parents

Before their controversial divorce, Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie they had 6 children. Three adoptive and three biological, and among the latter is vivienne, of 14 years. The little girl is one of the last children that the couple had, since she has a twin brother, Knox.

His mother Angeline She is very close to all her children and whenever she can, she takes them on trips and never hesitates to go out and share moments with them. And that was precisely what she recently did with vivienne. The mother-daughter duo was seen in Philadelphia, where they attended one of the functions of Dear Evan Hansen.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker