The curious reason why Keanu Reeves showed up at the wedding of strangers

A wedding is always a reason for celebration and happiness, regardless of who the protagonists are, something that, without a doubt, Keanu Reeves is very clear about.

The well-known actor was invited to the wedding of a couple that he did not know at all, but he had no qualms about going to the place of the ceremony and enjoying such a fun dayin addition to becoming, without a doubt, the great surprise of the day and the most outstanding guest.

KEANU REEVES ATTENDS THE WEDDING OF SOME UNKNOWN

James and Nikki Roadnight were the protagonists of the ceremony in which the protagonist of ‘Matrix’ was presented.

The couple decided to add a touch of humor to their wedding after a casual meeting with the interpreter, without imagining that Keanu would keep his word and make an appearance at the linkwhich took place last weekend in Northamptonshire in the UK.

The couple included Keanu Reeves on the list of guests at their wedding, although they could not believe that the interpreter was really there.r when they saw him appear in the vicinity of Fawsley Hall, in Northamptonshire, where the wedding ceremony was taking place.

A great surprise, that the newly released marriage has wanted to explain in statements for the media ‘Newsweek’.

Nikki Roadnight revealed that her husband had met the artist in a bar and “invited him to come say hi and have a drink with us, if he wanted”noting that Reeves was very nice to them: “He was very nice and said he’d do it later. We didn’t know if he would or not, but it was great that my husband talked to him.”Nikki commented before going into detail about what happened at the wedding and revealing that a worker from the hotel where the ceremony was taking place approached her to inform her that there was “a special guest” who had just arrived and wanted to talk to her.

At that moment the day took a radical turn for both the bride and groom and their guests who lived with great enthusiasm the appearance of the actor on such a special day.

“Everything was very exciting, I went to say hello and introduce myself. I offered him a drink, but he refused and he said he had just had a long flight so he wouldn’t be staying long but he was very nice and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding. He then took the time to talk to some of our guests and take more photos.“, assured Nikki Roadnight in the aforementioned medium, emphasizing the exceptional attitude that the actor had at all times and being very grateful for the detail.