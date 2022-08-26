The big car brands are losing customer confidence, but there is one that is rising like foam

Where the rest of the companies sink Tesla has doubled the loyalty with its customers.

Within the market for premium automotive brands, the customer loyalty it is a crucial element. Firms such as Porsche, Mercedes-Benz or BMW depend heavily on the footprint they leave on their customers, and if they manage to retain, that person is guaranteed to opt for the brand again when they renew their vehicle. However, things have changed a lot in recent years, and it is, to no one’s surprise, guilt of the pandemic. The coronavirus has directly affected production chains worldwide, and no matter how big the brand is or how powerful the cars are, against that there is no escape.

The deadlines and long waiting lists, the shortage of material for spare parts and the low production of models are some of the factors by which the reputations of the big brands are being affected.

Earlier this month the corporation S&P Global Mobility published a report with very representative graphs of the current discontent of the people with the big brands in the automotive sector, particularly with those that we could classify as “luxury”. The document compiles data from the first months of this year, and we can clearly see how all the big firms suffer a hit in consumer loyalty. all but one.

While all luxury brands suffer, Tesla grows like never before

Tesla has been the only car brand that can keep your head up in this aspect. Elon Musk’s empire has not only not lost its great reputation, it has strengthened her a lot. 63% of current Tesla owners admit they would buy a Tesla model again, which shoots Elon Musk’s firm to the top of the rankings. Tesla is the brand that generates the most reliability, and not only within the luxury sector (main focus of the study), but it even managed to be the brand with the most devoted customers in the world during the month of May.

Customer loyalty is a fairly abstract thing to measure, and It’s hard to know all the reasons why Tesla customers continue to bet on the brand. One of the clues could be that it is a signature that is associated with Elon Musk figure, very much personifying the relationship that the customer has with the brand. Elon Musk is a public figure, and being able to “put a face” to the person behind the empire that produces the cars can convey security and trust for many people.

It is also a company that continues to take risks with unconventional designs and even flirt with the world of advanced robotics. These are factors that differentiate it from other luxury brands on the market, and add that extra exclusivity that its potential customers are looking for.