The best David Fincher movies and where to watch them

He is one of the most important directors in Hollywood today, with titles that stand out for his marked obsession with filming time.

David Fincher is one of today’s most important filmmakers, whose last big title went straight to Netflix (Mank) and was nominated for Oscar. In 1999 he had one of the most important points in his career and he did not stop making big productions to which, of course, we must add his previous work as Seven, The Game either Alien 3. Defined by many of his actors by his obsession and the number of shots he does per scene, we tell you which are his best films and where to watch them.

+Where to see the best of David Fincher

6-Sevens

One of the plays that put him on stage, which had Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Spacey and Gwyneth Paltrow as protagonists and the mythical scene of the “What is in the box?!”. The story revolves around a serial killer who is in charge of choosing his victims according to the deadly sins such as gluttony and lust. A full-fledged police officer that you can find in hbo max.

5 – The Social Network

The film that focused on the global phenomenon that changed and redefined the way we consume on the Internet, that spoke of how we show ourselves and what our friendships are, with the magnifying glass focused on its very creator. We talk about the story behind Facebookthe first great social network, which was headed by Andrew Garfield and Jesse Eisenbergand what to play with an account on hbo max or one in Paramount+.

4 – Lost

Not everything is what it seems and not everyone is who they say they are. The victims can be the perpetrators and vice versa. absolute genius of David Fincher with Rosamund Pike and Ben Affleck, where a woman mysteriously disappears and her husband is accused of murder. The dramatic twists take your breath away in this 2014 film that you can find on three streaming platforms: Netflix, Star+ and Prime Video.

3 – Zodiac

He had already demonstrated his ability to do detective films and he repeated it with this perfect work focused on one of the most emblematic serial killers in the United States. To this day, we still do not know the true identity of this character whose story is told in this feature film headed by Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr.. you find it in Movistar Play.

2 – Fight Club

Let’s break the first rule of The fight Club speaking of The fight Club. A thriller with a lot of humor and two masterful works by Edward Norton and Brad Pitt. The story of an office worker so consumed by his work that we don’t even know his name, who meets a deranged man named Tyler Durden with whom he creates a space so that every night, men take out their fights and grind punches. He is in HBO Max, Star+, Netflix and Prime Video.

1 – Panic Room

with a very small Kristen Stewart accompanied by the consecrated Jodie Fosterthis production suffocates us from beginning to end when a group of thieves enters a house in New York and its two occupants take refuge in the bunker they have, in order to survive. Forest Whitaker and Jared Leto appear in this 2002 film that you can find in the catalog of hbo max.