Sylvester Stallone stands out from the superhero movies of Marvel and DC Comics with his new movie “Samaritan”

Sylvester Stallone presented his most recent production, “Samaritan”, a film that adds to the vast universe of the superhero genre, but seen from another prism, something that the actor highlighted at a press conference in which TimeX was present.

The new film released in Prime Video It’s about a retired vigilante who finds a young man who admires him and wants to follow in his footsteps.

The actor clarified what makes this film special: “There is a tremendous achievement by various directors, also Marvel and DC Comics, who have expanded the superhero universe to the maximum, and everything you can imagine has been created.”.

“I’ve always thought there’s nothing more relatable than almost getting run over and walking down an alley and being scared by a shadow, and what I’m trying to say is that we try to make the events and the danger plausible and relatable, what can happen to you and it’s something that is casual, not from another universe”, Clarified Sylvester Stallone, who plays this retired superhero.

Finally, he pointed out that “we try to portray this sense of danger without making it so exaggerated because it’s real”.

