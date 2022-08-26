Sylvester Stallone returns to the movies with ‘Silly Superhero Flick’

Sylvester Stallone returns to the acting world, but this time with a great challenge. This time, he will play a different role than the one he has accustomed us to, and that is that we have seen him as a villain, a policeman, a father, and several other characters. However, this time he will put himself in the shoes of a Super Hero.

The actor is very clear that today the film industry is very full of this character, because we can find it both in the movies and in the series. So, in this film, the directors promise to tell a totally different story than the others.

It is worth mentioning that the protagonist of “Rocky” He stressed that he agreed to play this role, because the protagonist never leaves aside his human aspect.

“He’s a one-of-a-kind superhero, kind of a mystical, human hero, just the kind of guy you can relate to, you think, ‘oh, okay, he can die,’ and they’re not from another universe and they can’t fly. ”, commented Stallone.

When it premieres?

the streaming platform Amazon-Prime announced through his social networks that he premiere of this movie will be the August 27th and the plot will be based on the life of a 13-year-old boy who suspects that his neighbor has powers, so they both get together to save the city.