Sylvester Stallone continues to work hard despite his split from Jennifer Flavin.

The 76-year-old actor attended a screening of his latest film, Samaritanon Thursday, six days after his wife of 25 years filed for divorce.

The appearance of Sly very smiling

Sylvester Stallone reappears in public after his divorce with Jennifer Flavin

Stallone was all smiles at New York City’s AMC Empire 25 theater, sporting a navy suit as he wowed fans.

The Rocky star shared a video of Instagram after the “fantastic night” and told his supporters to “keep banging.”

In the pictures, Stallone spoke to moviegoers about the “message” of the film.

“If you have a feeling, go ahead,” he said of the project. Amazon-Prime.

The appearance of the winner of the golden-globe It came a day after news broke that Flavin had filed for divorce on August 19.

The reasons for the divorce between Stallone and Flavin

Flavin, 54, who married Stallone in 1997, called their marriage “hopelessly broken” in court documents obtained by Page Six on Wednesday.

Flavin asked to be “compensated” by receiving more money than her husband separated his estate, alleging that Stallone “engaged in the willful dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets.”

She also requested the restoration of her maiden name, as well as exclusive use of her home in Palm Beach, Florida (Stallone lives in her California home).

The Creed star told Page Six at that moment that he and the former model are “addressing your personal problems in a friendly and private manner“, adding: “I love my family.”

Stallone made waves earlier this week when photos emerged of his tattoo on Flavin’s shoulder covered in the face of Butkus, the dog from the Hollywood movies. Rocky.

While the representative of the star of Expendables explained the new tattoo, fans were wondering about their relationship status via Twitter.

Flavin also sparked breakup speculation when he posted a photo with his daughters. sophia25 years old, Sistine24, and Scarletof 20, that of 10 August.

“These girls are my priority,” he captioned the cuddly snap earlier this month. “Nothing else matters. All 4 forever.”