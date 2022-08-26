Starfire from Teen Titans would have a Fortnite skin

Currently one of the most important crossovers of Fortnite with Dragon Ball, but it seems that Epic Games is preparing for another collaboration with Warner Bros. and DC Comics. According to new rumors, we will see the arrival of Starfire from the Teen Titans to Fortnite in early September.

The rumor was started by well-known insider Tom Henderson, who claims to have received the information from a reliable source. As he explains in his report to Exputer, Starfire would arrive on september 2 to Fortnite, so it’s exactly one week away from its arrival in the in-game store.

In the event that the rumors are true, we will most likely see the official announcement of Starfire in Fortnite during the next few days. Also, if it is true Starfire would be the third Teen Titan to reach the battle royale of Epic Games, because there are already Raven Reborn and Beast Boy skins.

With Starfire launching a week from now, we’ll probably start getting hints from dataminers before the official announcement, just like the other collaborations that have come to Fortnite. However, there is still no news of the arrival of Robin, the founder of the teen titans in the DC Comics universe.

It should be noted that the rumor may be false, because a week ago it had been said that we were about to see the arrival of the Doom Slayer in Fortnite these days, but to date that has not happened yet. Other collaborations that have been mentioned in the Fortnite rumors are The Lord of the Rings and Family Guy, but at the moment there is no official announcement from Epic Games.